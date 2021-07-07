Wescom Named Official Banking Partner of the UCLA Alumni Association

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continuing its longstanding history of serving the UCLA community as a sponsor of numerous programs, Wescom Credit Union has been named the Official Banking Partner of the UCLA Alumni Association, effective July 1, 2021. The new designation will include the Wescom Foundation UCLA Alumni Diversity Network Scholarship Program, support of UCLA Alumni Career Programs, and the introduction of two credit cards specially designed for UCLA alumni, current students, and staff.

Wescom has been helping the UCLA community build better financial futures for more than six years by providing high-value, low-cost financial products and services. Wescom offers an on-campus branch as well as online and mobile banking. With this new partnership, all Bruins will benefit from Wescom’s financial assistance of key programs and initiatives, as well as support their university and be able to show their Bruin pride.

“Building better lives is at the core of who Wescom Credit Union is, and as the Official Banking Partner of the UCLA Alumni Association, we are committed to making a difference in the UCLA community,” said Darren Williams, President and CEO of Wescom Credit Union. “With 24 branches throughout Southern California, Wescom has a tremendous opportunity to serve the UCLA alumni community – 60 percent of whom reside in the region.”

The UCLA Alumni Association selected Wescom as their “Official Banking Partner” due in part to the Credit Union’s history with the UCLA community and the strength of its offerings.

“Wescom Credit Union continues to be a tremendous partner for UCLA and the UCLA campus at large,” said Andrew Wheeler, Executive Vice President, Learfield IMG College, which negotiated the deal. “We are proud to work directly with UCLA and Wescom to unveil this new affinity program that will positively impact the financial future of so many UCLA alumni in the Southern California marketplace.”

The key components of Wescom’s sponsorship for 2021-28 are:

– The new Bruin Edge and Bruin Choice Visa Credit Cards offered by Wescom are specially designed for UCLA alumni, students, faculty and staff, fans, and supporters to reflect Bruin pride and the Bruin experience. The cards feature a customized UCLA rewards program, which allows cardholders to earn rewards points at featured UCLA and Rose Bowl Stadium merchants including the UCLA Store, Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Credit Union and Rose Bowl Stadium concessions, ASUCLA restaurants on campus, and season or single game tickets through UCLA Athletics. Cardholders have the option to redeem points for cash back, gift cards, travel options, merchandise, entertainment, or to be donated to select UCLA nonprofit organizations. Additionally, the cards offer the benefits of exclusive offers, low introductory rates, and no annual fee. Wescom Foundation UCLA Alumni Diversity Network Scholarship Program – Wescom understands that removing financial barriers to higher education is an important step in closing the racial wealth gap and dismantling longstanding inequities that prohibit many from achieving their dreams. As part of its commitment to advancing financial wellness for all Bruins, The Wescom Foundation will provide financial scholarships for qualifying students across several diversity alumni networks, including those representing American Indian, Asian Pacific, Black, Pilipino, LGBTQ+, Latino, Muslim, undocumented, first-generation, veteran, and mixed populations. The Wescom Foundation has allocated a $50,000 impactful grant for 2021.

– Wescom understands that removing financial barriers to higher education is an important step in closing the racial wealth gap and dismantling longstanding inequities that prohibit many from achieving their dreams. As part of its commitment to advancing financial wellness for all Bruins, The Wescom Foundation will provide financial scholarships for qualifying students across several diversity alumni networks, including those representing American Indian, Asian Pacific, Black, Pilipino, LGBTQ+, Latino, Muslim, undocumented, first-generation, veteran, and mixed populations. The Wescom Foundation has allocated a $50,000 impactful grant for 2021. UCLA Alumni Career Programs – As part of a $25,000 grant provided by Wescom Credit Union in 2021, students and alumni impacted by the global pandemic were given access to critical career programming including an LGBTQ+ Career Launchpad to help students and alumni understand career fundamentals and how to navigate the intricacies of disclosure in the workplace. The Young Alumni Career Launchpad served alumni and students in building their résumés, networking, and interview skills. Wescom’s contribution also supported the Career Coaches series, which serves alumni with different career experiences.

As the Official Banking Partner of the UCLA Alumni Association, Wescom also sponsors UCLA Athletics, UCLA Campus Life and Recreation, Rose Bowl Stadium and Pauley Pavilion Presented by Wescom Credit Union. For more information on Wescom visit wescom.org.

About Wescom Credit Union

Since 1934, Wescom Credit Union has been dedicated to helping people throughout Southern California build better lives. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, Wescom has 24 branches providing essential banking solutions to more than 200,000 members. Benefits include lower loan rates, higher savings yields, reduced fees, and a robust network of branches and ATMs. Wescom is a proud recipient of the Forbes "Best-In-State Credit Union" award, ranking it as a top 10 credit union in California, for two years in a row. #WescomKindness is an extension of Wescom Credit Union’s more than 85-year tradition of serving its community through such programs as The Wescom Foundation – the credit union’s employee-run charitable foundation. For more information, please visit wescom.org.