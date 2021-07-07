World of Hyatt Provides More Rewarding Opportunities for Members as They Reset Their Sights on Travel

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the desire for travel and exploration continues to heat up, and with renewed travel activity in many parts of the world, World of Hyatt remains committed to caring for its members with more valuable experiences and rewarding offers that can help them reset their sights on the journeys ahead. Today, World of Hyatt announced the return of the global Bonus Journeys promotion, providing members the opportunity to continue accelerating point earnings with triple points on stays of two or more qualifying nights, so they can achieve the rewards they value most.

“We’re hearing from members that pent-up demand for travel is inspiring them to plan upcoming trips, both near and far, and they want to reward themselves with special experiences and memories as they get back to traveling,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “Whether it’s treating yourself to a luxurious weekend getaway to relax and recharge, breaking from routine with a new remote-work location, or reuniting with loved ones on a long-awaited family vacation, Bonus Journeys rewards our global members, making it easier to earn points to further inspire future travel and enjoy things like free nights, room upgrades, spa treatments, and delicious meals.”

Reset Your Sights with Bonus Journeys – Registration Now Live

World of Hyatt members can register now through August 20, 2021, to earn triple points on every stay of two or more qualifying nights after registration and completed from July 20 through September 15, 2021, at over 1,000 locations worldwide, including:

Bonus Points earned through this global promotion are on top of the five Base Points members already earn for every eligible $1 USD spent on qualifying nights and more. Members must register before their stay in order to start earning triple points on qualifying stays during the promotion period and can earn a maximum of 120,000 Bonus Points under the promotion. Eligible stays must be completed between July 20 and September 15, 2021.

To register and for full promotion details including terms and conditions, please visit hyatt.com/bonusjourneys.

Rewarding offers combinable with Bonus Journeys

For World of Hyatt members planning their next trip, they can find inspiration for their Bonus Journeys and future travel with these valuable offers:

Visit worldofhyatt.com for full details and terms conditions for each of these promotions.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

Furthermore, World of Hyatt is advancing care and providing flexibility to members by previously extending several loyalty benefits, including more time to enjoy elite-tier status, more time to use points, and more time to use earned awards. Members also can earn tier status twice as fast in 2021, as requirements for earning elite status have been lowered by 50%. This means that members can qualify or requalify for elite status with half the Tier-Qualifying Nights or Base Points normally required.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation, one or more of its affiliates, and/or one or more hotels operating under a Hyatt brand.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key and exclusive member rates. With more than 25 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, Exhale®, Lindblad Expeditions and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at world.hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Offer Terms:

Triple Points Bonus: You must be a member of World of Hyatt and register for the promotion between July 7, 2021 and August 20, 2021 to participate. To join World of Hyatt, visit worldofhyatt.com, and to register for the promotion, visit hyatt.com/bonusjourneys. All eligible stays under this promotion must be completed after registering and between July 20, 2021, and September 15, 2021 (“Promotion Period”). For every stay of two or more qualifying nights after registration, you will receive triple points on eligible spend for stays at Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide and participating M life Rewards destinations, Small Luxury Hotels of the World (“SLH”) hotels, and Lindblad Expeditions. Eligible stays must include at least 2 consecutive nights at the same property, and at least two nights during the stay must be qualifying nights to count towards this offer. Only Base Points are tripled, and points awarded under this promotion are Bonus Points. Maximum 120,000 Bonus Points may be earned under this offer.

All points awarded under this promotion are Bonus Points. For the purpose of this promotion, a qualifying night is any night where a member is paying an Eligible Rate or redeems a free night award. Only the room occupied by the member will count toward this promotion. You must provide your World of Hyatt membership number at the time of check-in for each stay. Please allow two to three weeks after check out for Bonus Points to be posted to your World of Hyatt account. Promotion may not be valid with other offers, promotions or discounts and is non-transferable. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this promotion with a suitable substitute promotion of equal value (if legally required) at any time due to actual circumstances. This promotion is subject to the terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program available at worldofhyatt.com/terms. Hyatt®, World of Hyatt®, and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. ©2021 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved.