DigitalBridge Announces Formation of Leading Wireless Towers Platform in Asia, EdgePoint Infrastructure

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced the formation of EdgePoint Infrastructure (“EdgePoint”), a leading wireless towers platform focused on the high growth markets of Southeast Asia. To date, EdgePoint has secured over 10,000 sites across Indonesia and Malaysia and is evaluating additional growth opportunities in markets across the Asia-Pacific region.

Since its initial formation in 2020, EdgePoint, supported by DigitalBridge’s investment management platform, has acquired a controlling stake in PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, a leading independent Indonesian tower company that owns and manages over 4,000 sites, and 4,247 towers from Indosat Ooredoo in a sale-leaseback transaction. In addition, EdgePoint has completed the acquisition of Asiaspace in Malaysia and is considering further acquisitions. The company has executed on significant build-to-suit programs with its leading carrier customers in Indonesia and will soon extend this to Malaysia as well.

“We are delighted to announce the formation of EdgePoint and believe it is on track to become the leading independent tower platform across the high growth markets of Asia Pacific. We are equally excited to form EdgePoint in partnership with Suresh Sidhu, the leading towers executive in Asia,” said Justin Chang, Managing Director and Head of Asia at DigitalBridge. “With DigitalBridge’s insights from more than 25 years of experience owning, managing and operating tower companies around the world serving the leading telecom carriers, we believe that EdgePoint is well positioned to continue its growth, supporting the development of next generation wireless infrastructure.”

DigitalBridge has formed EdgePoint in partnership with Suresh Sidhu, a leading telecoms tower executive who served as Chief Executive Officer of edotco, the Malaysian-based regional tower operator, from 2014 to 2020.

“DigitalBridge and the EdgePoint team share a common vision of becoming the leading telecoms infrastructure company in Asia Pacific for the 5G age. Wireless will continue to be the dominant platform of delivery for nations in the region, and we aim to play our part,” said Suresh Sidhu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EdgePoint. “With the support of DigitalBridge, we have made a very fast start in the region and we are focused on building on the strong foundation we have in Indonesia, through Centratama. In Malaysia, our current pipeline of acquisitions and projects positions us to be a major player in the urban centres of the West Coast, the country's economic heartland.”

ABOUT DIGITALBRIDGE

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $32 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. DigitalBridge is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore.

ABOUT EDGEPOINT INFRASTRUCTURE

EdgePoint Infrastructure is a telecommunications infrastructure company that aspires to power Digital ASEAN via Next Generation Infrastructure. With operations in Malaysia and in Indonesia, through EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd, PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and PT EPID Menara Assetco, the company is focused on providing sharable and leading-edge telecom structures, small cells and in-building systems. EdgePoint aims to be an industry leader through scale and innovation, driving operational efficiencies through the adoption of analytics and digital technologies.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, whether the Company will realize any of the anticipated benefits from the formation of EdgePoint and other investments in the Asia-Pacific region, the timing and pace of the Company’s digital transformation, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in DigitalBridge's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. DigitalBridge cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. DigitalBridge is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and DigitalBridge does not intend to do so.