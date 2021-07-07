TiVo Renews and Expands IP License with Google

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TiVo®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”) today announced a long-term renewal of its patent license with Google. The renewal provides Google, who has been a licensee since 2012, with continued broad coverage under TiVo’s patent portfolios.

“ We are very pleased to conclude this agreement with Google, a world leader in OTT video with YouTube and Google TV, and a top 10 US Pay-TV provider with YouTube TV,” said Samir Armaly, president, IP licensing of Xperi. “ Google has always worked to bring content to the screen that’s most convenient for users. This agreement illustrates the relevance of TiVo’s innovations across all forms of video consumption, from linear to on-demand, and from traditional TV platforms to online and mobile.”

TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies broadly licensing them to the media and entertainment industry. TiVo’s innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy all their content across a multitude of platforms.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to TiVo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Source: Xperi Holding Corp

XPER – I