SAE International and JEDEC Sign Standards Cooperation Agreement for Microelectronic Use in Aviation, Space and Defense

WARRENDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAE International and JEDEC Solid State Technology Association announced today the signing of a Cooperation Agreement to formalize the partnership in defining technical, reliability and procurement standards enabling the use of microelectronics in critical applications across aviation, space and defense sectors.

“Standardization for microelectronics is critical in enabling adoption and supporting robust, secure supply chains. The growing partnership between SAE International and JEDEC brings significant value to our industry and government stakeholders through the advancement of microelectronics standards,” said Anduin E. Touw, chair of the SAE committee. “The partnership between JEDEC and SAE International enables us to work through critical problems with government by having both suppliers and users at the table and allows us to create paths to insert newer technologies like flip chips, plastic and other packages, and BME caps into high reliability, critical military, avionics and space programs.”

SAE International’s CE-11 Component Parts Committee

The CE-11 Component Parts Committee maintains OEM/User/Government information on passive component usage, reliability, developments, applications and standards. The committee evaluates recommendations for government and industry specifications, standards and other documents to assure components are suitable for their intended purposes and that testing and other requirements are optimally specified.

“We are developing requirements for copper wire bonds, non-silicon die, 3D packages and more using these relationships. All of these technologies have the potential to reshape electronics in our sectors,” added Touw.

SAE International’s CE-12 Solid State Devices Committee

The CE-12 Solid State Devices Committee develops solutions to technical problems in the application, standardization, and reliability of solid-state devices. The committee evaluates and prepares recommendations for government and industry specifications, standards and other documents to ensure solid state devices are suitable for their intended purposes.

JEDEC’s JC-13 Committee

The JC-13 Government Liaison Committee is responsible for standardizing quality and reliability methodologies for solid state products used in military, space and other environments requiring special-use condition capabilities beyond standard commercial practices.

“This cooperation with SAE International is essential to creating standards that meet the diverse technical and developmental needs of the aerospace industry,” said John Kelly, JEDEC President. “We look forward to this partnership as it enables the committees to work together to ensure industry collaboration and reduce product development costs.”

About SAE International

SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at www.sae.org.

About JEDEC

JEDEC is the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry. Thousands of volunteers representing over 300 member companies work together in 100+ JEDEC committees and task groups to meet the needs of every segment of the industry, for manufacturers and consumers alike. The publications and standards generated by JEDEC committees are accepted throughout the world. All JEDEC standards are available for download from the JEDEC website. For more information, visit www.jedec.org.