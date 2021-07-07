605 Becomes First to Provide Attribution to Canoe Enabled Addressable Campaigns with AMC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--605, a leading television and cross-platform measurement, analytics and attribution company, today announced that it is the first to provide attribution services for all TV networks, advertisers and programmers participating in the Canoe Addressable enablement initiative. Using 605 services, which will eventually include attribution product 605 IMP4CT, participants can analyze the effectiveness of their addressable TV advertising campaigns and effectively measure their influence on consumer behavior and driving sales.

This industry initiative enables programmers with addressable capabilities on their national linear inventory to combine the best of TV with more advanced targeting and measurement capabilities to help drive performance results for advertisers and agencies. Networks now have an unprecedented opportunity to plan and activate addressable campaigns – on a national scale, through a single partner like Canoe.

Beyond providing attribution services to participants, 605 can combine ad exposure from Canoe enabled addressable campaigns with different delivery modalities—including digital, linear and data-driven linear—to provide unified cross-platform insights. Additionally, 605’s ability to strategically target key, granular audiences can provide further value and a more effective use of resources industry-wide.

“605’s neutral status and superior attribution methodology and tools make it a natural choice to begin studying the impact of addressable campaigns in a scientific, privacy-compliant manner,” said Caroline Horner, Chief Product Officer at 605. “We are proud to accept this opportunity, and prouder still to be the first to help programmers in this critical attribution component of this Canoe initiative.”

The first company to leverage 605 attribution tools as part of Canoe enabled addressable campaigns will be AMC Networks.

“At AMC, we are looking forward to this development and once again leveraging 605’s data and measurement capabilities,” said Kim Kelleher, President of Commercial Revenue and Partnerships, AMC Networks. “We are confident in our previous work with 605 that the company’s research methodology and commitment to data privacy will produce accurate and actionable insights.”

