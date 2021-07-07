VirtualHealth and Healthwise Partner to Streamline Health Education for Patients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VirtualHealth, the industry-leading SaaS solution for comprehensive medical management, today announced a partnership with Healthwise, the leader in evidence-based health education, to provide targeted health content for millions of vulnerable individuals nationwide. Together, VirtualHealth and Healthwise will empower their health plan customers to further enhance member knowledge, improve health outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs.

The VirtualHealth HELIOS® platform is uniquely positioned at the center of the healthcare system – aggregating the full spectrum of clinical, social, behavioral, and related data to equip care teams with a whole-person view of each individual. Through VirtualHealth’s partnership with Healthwise, care teams will have access to a robust library of medically reviewed and evidence-based educational materials specifically designed for easy comprehension. These materials can be shared with participating health plan members as preventative care tips, follow-ups to appointments, and care plan supports.

“As patients navigate an incredibly complex and costly healthcare system, it is essential to share the right information at the right time to support smart healthcare decisions,” said Dave Mink, Chief Client Officer at Healthwise. “By joining the VirtualHealth family, we have a unique opportunity to integrate with a leader in care management technology and ensure our purpose-built content is delivered in the right way to optimally support each patient’s journey toward better health.”

Healthwise offers healthcare education in 15 languages based on behavioral change science, which focuses on inspiring people to take action and adopt ongoing healthy behaviors. This information, combined with HELIOS’ proprietary clinical decision rule engines and industry-leading robotic process automation, will further streamline workflows for care managers. The organizations’ goal is to ensure the right information is delivered in the most timely and targeted way to at-risk populations.

“Our mission is to make healthcare more proactive through technology, and patient education represents a foundational pillar of that mission,” said Adam Sabloff, CEO of VirtualHealth. “The Healthwise team’s commitment to research-based and behavior-focused education makes them a natural partner, and we are excited to make their content available on our platform.”

About VirtualHealth

HELIOS® by VirtualHealth is the first comprehensive care management platform purpose-built to power the entire ecosystem of value-based care. Utilized by some of the most innovative health plans in the country to manage millions of members, HELIOS streamlines person-centered care with intelligent case, disease, and utilization management workflows, unmatched data integration, broad-spectrum collaboration, patient engagement, and configurable analytics and reporting. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in North America by Deloitte in 2018 and 2019 and a top-rated solution by KLAS Research, VirtualHealth empowers healthcare organizations to achieve enhanced outcomes while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.virtualhealth.com.

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, is a nonprofit organization that empowers people to live their healthiest lives. More than 2 billion times, people have turned to Healthwise information to help navigate their unique health journeys with confidence. Leading hospitals, EMR providers, health plans, care management companies, health websites, and technology innovators partner with Healthwise to provide the world’s best health information—and achieve better outcomes for patients and businesses. Learn more at healthwise.org or call 1.800.706.9646.