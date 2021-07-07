C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. Upgrades to Next-Generation RingCentral MVP with RingCentral Video to Power Business Communications for its Customers and Workforce

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration and contact center solutions, today announced that C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (C&S), an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, is upgrading to the next generation of RingCentral MVP™ that includes RingCentral Video®. RingCentral Video is a replacement for the earlier generation RingCentral Meetings, and leverages next-generation technologies to enable a fast, unified, open and trusted video meetings experience. C&S powers thousands of employees with RingCentral’s cloud communications solutions across nearly every state in the U.S.

“RingCentral MVP seamlessly enabled C&S to continue our business operations throughout the pandemic. Our employees were able to effectively communicate with each other and our customers to ensure that we helped feed our communities during this challenging time,” said Philippe Bourdon, VP of infrastructure, C&S. “We are very pleased with the RingCentral platform, especially with its ability to use any device, in any mode, from anywhere. Now with the MVP upgrade, which includes RingCentral Video, we’re able to give our employees a more integrated approach to team messaging, video meetings and cloud phone system experience in a single application.”

With Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) capabilities, including business voice, SMS and fax, tightly integrated, RingCentral MVP enables businesses to communicate and work effectively across every mode of communication without losing context.

Adds Bourdon: “We are looking forward to leveraging the RingCentral MVP upgrade with the new RingCentral Video feature. The ability to easily switch a live video meeting between devices with a single click is a game changer for our fast-paced workforce. Having these types of technologies can help take our business to the next level.”

For more information about RingCentral MVP, please visit https://www.ringcentral.com/office/how-it-works.html.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral® empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Contact Center, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 137,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.