Echosens Partners with Veteran-Owned Fidelis: Announces Addition of FibroScan to US Defense Logistics Agency’s Medical Equipment ECAT

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echosens, a high-technology company offering the FibroScan family of products, is pleased to announce that FibroScan has been added to the US Defense Logistics Agency’s Medical Equipment Electronic Catalogue (ECAT), with a contract secured through Fidelis Sustainability Distribution, a veteran-owned company that streamlines the acquisition of medical technology for US Government facilities. Used by the Department of Defense (DoD) and Veterans Affairs (VA), the ECAT System enables ordering, distribution, and streamlined payment for a wide range of pharmaceutical, medical, and surgical equipment.

“With the ECAT contract in place, FibroScan technologies are now readily available for DoD and VA healthcare facilities to acquire and utilize throughout the system in order to improve access to non-invasive liver assessment and early detection of asymptomatic non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD),” says Jon Gingrich, CEO, Echosens North America. “As part of an overall assessment, FibroScan can help detect liver disease before it progresses and becomes symptomatic, reducing costs and improving outcomes.”

The FibroScan examination is a simple, non-invasive test that provides scores that can be used to diagnose and monitor liver health, providing immediate results for the treating clinician.

“The addition of portable FibroScan systems will enable the VA to reach deeper into the community, saving time, money and, most importantly, reducing the healthcare burden on veterans,” continues Gingrich.

Dustin Lee, owner and president, Fidelis Sustainability Distribution, LLC, USMC scout sniper veteran and principal, states, “The brave men and women who have served our country deserve the best healthcare we can give them, and we are proud to offer FibroScan as a part of that mission. Over the past few years, FibroScan has proved to be a valuable tool in the VA’s successful efforts of nearly 100 percent hepatitis C eradication within the VA, and has truly helped many of my veteran brothers and sisters at the VA.”

About Echosens

Echosens, the developer of FibroScan®, is an innovative high-technology company offering a full range of products and services supporting physicians in their assessment and management of patients with chronic liver diseases. FibroScan is supported by over 2,500 peer-reviewed publications and examinations are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and many insurance plans. For more information, please visit https://www.echosens.com/.