H.I.G. Realty Partners Originates $100 Million Loan Secured by 444-Unit Brand New Apartment Complex

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $44 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that its affiliate, H.I.G. Realty Partners, has originated a loan to finance the remaining construction and lease-up of The Pointe on Westshore (the “Property”), a 444-unit newly developed apartment complex located along West Shore Boulevard in South Tampa, Florida. The Property is being completed in phases, with the first phase already accepting tenant move-ins, and is expected to be complete by Fall of 2021.

The loan was made to Index Investment Group, an established local developer and operator (the “Sponsor”). The Sponsor acquired the vacant site in 2016 and began construction in 2019.

“We are excited to finance a best-in-class property located in one of the most desirable submarkets in Tampa, FL,” said Michael Mestel, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty Partners. He added, “The Sponsor has constructed a terrific property, and we are confident it will be well received by the market.”

“The team at H.I.G. was professional and easy to work with, without any surprises, from term sheet to closing,” said Bjarne Borg, Chairman and CEO of Index Investment Group.

About H.I.G. Realty Partners

H.I.G. Realty Partners is the real estate platform of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative assets investment firm with $44 billion of equity capital under management.* H.I.G. Realty Partners manages $8.2 billion of assets and focuses on small-to-mid cap real estate, targeting both equity and debt investments across all property types located throughout the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. Debt investments include senior bridge loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity collateralized by transitional properties and portfolios. Equity investments are concentrated on the acquisition of value-add assets, employing a hands-on, operationally focused approach that seeks to generate substantial cash flow and asset appreciation through rehabilitating, redeveloping, repositioning and rebranding assets that have been capital starved and/or poorly managed. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website www.higcapital.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with $44 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.