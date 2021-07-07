White Oak Commercial Finance Delivers $7.5 Million Accounts Receivable Facility to Peruvian Apparel Manufacturer and Exporter

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (“White Oak”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, announced it provided a $7.5 million accounts receivable facility to a Peruvian manufacturer and exporter of sustainable, premium apparel products to the United States.

The transaction was structured with advances against the company’s accounts receivable and the proceeds will be used to support the company’s continued growth.

“The company relied on our experience helping innovative businesses in Central and South America export to the United States,” said White Oak’s Executive Vice President Martin Efron. “My first language is Spanish, and our team’s ability to communicate clearly with the company played an important role in establishing trust throughout the process.”

White Oak is dedicated to helping retail companies at every business stage make the most of their assets with its deep suite of products, hands-on consulting and ready capital up to $250 million.

ABOUT WHITE OAK COMMERCIAL FINANCE, LLC

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (WOCF) is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to companies across the economy. WOCF’s solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, lender financing, invoice discounting, government contract financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US, UK, and Australia, including New York, San Francisco, Charlotte, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, and Sydney. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors’ disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. For more information, visit www.whiteoaksf.com.