Cancer and Blood Specialty Clinic Adopts Deep Lens’ Clinical Trial Matching Solution VIPER to Broaden Clinical Research Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio & LOS ALAMITOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cancer and Blood Specialty Clinic (CBSC) and Deep Lens announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership to integrate artificial intelligence (AI)-based clinical trial matching solution, VIPER™, into the Southern California-based practice. VIPER uses proprietary, cloud-based technology to facilitate, triage and accelerate the clinical trial recruitment process. The CBSC serves cancer patients across four locations in Southern California. This collaboration will allow CBSC to offer an increased number of precision medicine clinical trials onsite and will improve efficiencies related to screening and enrollment.

“We are a growing practice that is committed to adopting new and innovative resources that will help us more effectively serve the patient community that we treat,” said Vu Phan, MD, medical director at the Cancer and Blood Specialty Clinic. “The integration of VIPER into our practice will not only help us accelerate the pace by which we identify eligible patients for trials, but it will help alleviate some of the resource constraints we often experience in our clinical research program. Our patients deserve every opportunity to proactively and aggressively fight their disease, and obtaining access to cutting-edge therapies in development through clinical studies is often the best place to start. We are enthusiastic that we will be able to present a new, more comprehensive offering to patients.”

It is estimated that more than 15,000 oncology clinical trials are actively recruiting patients; however, patient participation in these trials is often as low as three percent. Limited site capacity and resources play a role in the challenge to recruit and enroll, as well as low patient engagement. All of these challenges have been magnified by the current global pandemic. VIPER automates the clinical trial screening process and seamlessly matches patients -- at the time of diagnosis -- to appropriate trials through the ingestion and analysis of customized genomic data, electronic medical records and pathology data.

“The majority of cancer patients are diagnosed and treated at community oncology practices, like the Cancer and Blood Specialty Clinic. To date, these practices have been underutilized for critical cancer research that may have the potential to change the course of disease for many individuals,” said Greg Andreola, chief revenue officer at Deep Lens. “We are encouraged by the rate at which these community centers, like CBSC, have adopted VIPER and we look forward to continued integration so that more patients, across diverse geographical areas, will have access to new research.”

Deep Lens’ VIPER will be integrating directly to the Cancer and Blood Specialty Clinic’s EMR (CureMD), molecular data feeds (Foundation Medicine, Tempus, Guardant Health) and pathology feeds to automatically identify qualified patients for clinical trials. Like the Cancer and Blood Specialty Clinic, any practice that utilizes CureMD can easily integrate VIPER and all other Deep Lens screening services free of charge.

About the Cancer and Blood Specialty Clinic

The Cancer and Blood Specialty Clinic comprises an established team of four oncologists who serve patients in four Southern California locations: Los Alamitos, Long Beach, Lakewood and Fountain Valley. CBSC specializes in comprehensive cancer care, including diagnosis, treatment and management of solid tumor and blood cancers, follow up care, access to clinical trials, emotional services and support and financial counseling. For more information, please contact: 562-735-0602.

About Deep Lens

Deep Lens is a digital healthcare company focused on a groundbreaking approach to faster recruitment of the best-suited cancer patients to clinical trials. VIPER, Deep Lens’ integrated cloud platform, provides care teams with visibility and workflows that combine lab, EMR, and genomic data to match cancer patients to clinical trials and precision therapies at the time of diagnosis, accelerating recruitment and compressing study timelines to bring game-changing therapies to market sooner. Growing with sponsors, providers, and strategic partners, Deep Lens challenges the status quo so that patients can get the best therapies. For more information, visit www.deeplens.ai.