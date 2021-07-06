Altar’d State Partners with Lifewater International

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altar’d State (www.altardstate.com), an inspiring lifestyle and fashion brand on a mission to change the world for the better, has launched a new partnership with Lifewater International to bring clean water to vulnerable families in East Africa.

The boutique retail family has already made Lifewater part of “Mission Mondays,” an ongoing giving program where 10% of net proceeds on Mondays go to local and global charities. Additional plans are underway to integrate Lifewater’s clean water mission into other employee and guest giving programs.

“Our mission is to serve as an inspiration, empower others and give more than we receive. We do this by lifting those who need a helping hand, volunteering our time to enrich lives, and extending the power of prayer,” explained Altar’d State CEO Aaron Walters. “Partnering with Lifewater allows us to extend that mission, empowering mothers and children in very remote places to flourish through clean water and improved health.”

With more than 40 years of operation, Lifewater is the longest-active faith-based clean water charity in North America. The organization’s proven approach to providing sustainable solutions to the water crisis is the culmination of decades of WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene) experience and exhaustive research.

Through this initial partnership, Altar’d State employees and guests will provide sustainable clean water, plus hygiene training and sanitation, to an estimated 15,000 people in East Africa. Funds will be used where needed most, with initial emphasis on rural regions in Ethiopia.

“Clean water, along with improved hygiene and sanitation, absolutely transforms remote communities,” said Lifewater Head of Program Implementation Zerihun Hailu. “In my country of Ethiopia, I have seen the impact firsthand. Babies are healthy, parents are able to work, children are able to go to school, and families begin to step out of poverty.”

Learn more about Altar’d State’s mission to Stand Out. For good. at altardstate.com/stand-out-for-good.

ABOUT ALTAR’D STATE

Altar’d State is a sanctuary…a place of beauty from the inside out. From welcoming experiences and warm associates who make you feel special to thoughtfully curated products in-store and online, our brand is built upon the founding principles of giving back and making a difference in the world. Beauty that draws you in, a heart that keeps you coming back.

ABOUT LIFEWATER INTERNATIONAL

Lifewater International is a Christian non-profit clean water and community health organization that is committed to helping children and families living in extreme poverty thrive. Since 1977, Lifewater has served more than 3 million people across 45 countries with clean water, improved sanitation, and hygiene training (WASH). The organization has received the highest possible rating from independent charity evaluators, including four stars from Charity Navigator. Visit lifewater.org to learn more.