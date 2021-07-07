Equiti Selects FlexTrade’s MaxxTrader Foreign Exchange Solution for their Prime of Prime Liquidity Services Offering

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced that Equiti, a pioneering fintech firm and world-class provider of online trading technology and multi-asset financial products, has chosen FlexTrade Systems’ MaxxTrader Foreign Exchange Platform Solution for their Prime of Prime Services Offering.

Sell-side FX broker dealers are now more than ever looking for single source FX trading solution that allow them to stay ahead of the game in the fast moving and competitive FX markets. MaxxTrader will enable Equiti to provide their prime of prime customers with seamless global FX liquidity aggregation, trade execution management, and institutional trading capabilities.

Manish Kedia, Managing Director at FlexTrade said, “We are delighted that Equiti has chosen MaxxTrader as the technology partner for their global Prime-of-Prime offering. We believe with our ‘best-in-class' aggregation, pricing engine and distribution technology combined with Equiti’s deep market understanding and strong relationships, clients will get access to a unique liquidity and comprehensive prime services solution.”

Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO, said, “Equiti has spent a considerable amount of time and effort in building out global liquidity pools and extending our relationship with major global investment banks. We were looking for an institutional technology partner to take our liquidity delivery to the next level and FlexTrade’s MaxxTrader Foreign Exchange Solution was the natural partner needed to cover multiple anticipated use cases, be it credit or margin via GUI or API.”

About FlexTrade

FlexTrade Systems is a global leader in high performance multi-asset execution management and order management systems for equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, futures, and options. A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER®, the world’s first broker-neutral, execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their execution workflows through a comprehensive ability to search/access liquidity while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

About MaxxTrader

MaxxTrader is a comprehensive trading solution offering off-the shelf or white labelled Desktop, Web and Mobile apps, along with distribution on the FIX API and integration with all the major distribution channels. It covers an end-to-end workflow that includes Aggregation, Price creation, Distribution, Order Management, Margin Engine, Risk Management and Auto-hedging strategies. It has an out-of-the box Algo suite such as TWAP, VWAP and Basket trading, that can be used internally and offered directly to clients. The solution is hosted out of NY4, LD4, TY3 and SG1 data centres to ensure the low latency access to market markers for order matching and execution.

About Equiti Group

Equiti Group Ltd is the parent company of some of the most progressive FX and CFD brands and prime brokerage providers in the industry. With over 350 global staff and 24/6 customer service, Equiti provides clients with access to individual, corporate and institutional brokerage services across various affiliates and subsidiaries.

Equiti Group’s global footprint includes local offices in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions and provides trading support and services on the world’s leading trading platforms MT4 and MT5.

Regulated entities within Equiti Group include Equiti Capital UK Ltd regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, Equiti Group Limited Jordan, regulated and licensed by the Jordan Securities Commission, EGM Futures DMCC, regulated and licensed by UAE's Security and Commodities Authority, EGM Securities regulated and licensed by Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority, Equiti Brokerage (Seychelles) regulated and licensed by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority and Equiti AM, regulated and licensed by the Central Bank of Armenia.