AudioValley: Targetspot Adds Radio MARCA Digital Audio Inventory to Its Offering

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY):

Coinciding with the celebration of the European Football Championship and the good performance of the Spanish football team in the European tournament, Targetspot and Radio MARCA have reached an agreement for the marketing of the digital inventory of the sports broadcaster both in streaming and in podcasts. Radio MARCA is the only Spanish national radio station dedicated exclusively to sport. Its listeners aren’t just sports fans, they are also people who are looking for a healthier lifestyle.

MARCA is undoubtedly the leader in sports reporting in Spain, and its sports radio station is a benchmark in the digital world with the following data: 1,844,000 unique users a month on its website, 161,100 unique browsers a month listened to its online streaming for over a minute at least and its podcast downloads amount to more than 400,000 per month with special mention to the podcasts of La Tribu, Sara Carbonero with Vicente Ortega and the motoring section of Antonio Lobato.

The agreement also covers international inventories and advertisers can also benefit from the attractive inventory of Radio Marca in the United Kingdom, France and the United States, where sports radio commands very good audiences.

“It is a great pleasure to have Radio Marca within our premium media portfolio. It represents a great opportunity to expand our reach among advertisers. An unparalleled opportunity to celebrate their first 20 years leading the sports news with them,” says Daniel Villalba, Country Manager of Targetspot in Spain and Portugal.

FUTURE UPDATES

2020 half-year revenue

Tuesday 13 July 2021, after market close