Bright Horizons Teams With White House and Extends Free Child Care for Vaccines Through Labor Day

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright Horizons (NYSE: BFAM) today announces that free child care available to Americans getting their COVID-19 vaccine has been extended through Labor Day. This program, in cooperation with the White House, will help achieve the administration’s critical goal of getting 70% of American adults vaccinated.

Bright Horizons is partnering with a number of employers to offer this free child care option to employees. Employees at these organizations, as well as other participating employers, can secure free back-up child care at Bright Horizons early education and child care centers while they receive their first dose, second dose, or if they need time to recover from any side effects of the vaccination. Bright Horizons partners with employers who collectively represent more than 10 million Americans who have access to the child care support they may need in order to get vaccinated and protect their health and the health of their families.

“ It’s been incredible to see working parents utilize free child care through Bright Horizons to get their vaccines, and it’s exciting to see even more employers looking to partner with us to support their employees in protecting their health and getting vaccinated,” says Stephen Kramer, Bright Horizons Chief Executive Officer. “ We are proud to be part of the effort to get this nation vaccinated against COVID-19.”

In addition to providing free child care for parents to get vaccinated, Bright Horizons has been providing a $100 incentive for its own teachers and employees to get vaccinated as part of a comprehensive education and awareness campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and maintaining healthy workplaces.

The company has also been a leader in research to understand the lasting impacts of COVID-19 on working parents and their children’s development. The latest research can be found here: https://www.brighthorizons.com/newsroom/2021-modern-family-index.

Parents with access to Bright Horizons Back-up Care benefits can book their free child care here: https://www.brighthorizons.com/careforournation.

About Bright Horizons

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality child care and early education, back-up care, and workplace education services. For more than 30 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. We operate approximately 1,000 child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serve more than 1,300 of the world’s leading organizations. Bright Horizons’ child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs, including tuition program management, education advising, and student loan repayment, help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.