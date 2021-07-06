Psomagen Inc. Expands Its COVID-19 Diagnostic Services to Include At-Home Saliva Collection Kits

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Psomagen, Inc., a CLIA-certified genetic analysis service provider, is adapting to the public’s changing COVID-19 testing needs by expanding its SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic services. In addition to its GutBiome and Gene Trait testing, the company now offers direct-to-consumer saliva collection kits for diagnosing COVID-19 for adults age 18 and older.

“Expanding our screening options will give the general public improved access to accurate testing and contribute to keeping people everywhere healthy,” said Ryan Kim, Chief Executive Officer at Psomagen. “Anyone 18+ can order a kit — for themselves, for their family, or as many as they need — and get results in as little as 24 hours once their sample is received in our lab.”

Individuals tested must submit a qualification questionnaire and receive authorization through a national physician network service included with the kit. Unlike other testing options, this service does not require individuals to leave their home, better protecting their safety and the public’s.

Saliva samples shipped to Psomagen’s US-based service lab are used in the SalivaDirect™ protocol, an innovative and cost-effective saliva-based COVID-19 test developed by Yale School of Public Health (YSPH). This RT-PCR method detects both symptomatic and asymptomatic coronavirus infections.

“Despite vaccines becoming more widely available, testing still remains a critical part of managing the pandemic,” said Take Ogawa, Chief Commercial Officer at Psomagen. “We’re proud to be offering an affordable and accurate at-home testing option so people can safely get back to a more normal way of life.”

Psomagen offers two other EUA-authorized SARS-CoV-2 tests including the saliva-based SalivaDirect diagnostic test and the swab-based Psoma COVID-19 RT Coronavirus Test. Both tests are available to order for business-use through Psomagen. Individual customers can purchase an at-home SalivaDirect kit and other health-related screening tests through MyPsomagen.com.

About Psomagen, Inc.

Psomagen, Inc., formerly Macrogen USA, delivers genetic sequencing services to the clinical, academic, and consumer markets. Psomagen’s labs are US-based and CLIA and CAP certified, which means they are accredited to perform high-quality Next-Generation Sequencing, Sanger Sequencing, and Microarray Analysis. Their offerings include gut microbiome testing and genetic trait analysis. Learn more about research services at psomagen.com or their direct-to-consumer testing options at mypsomagen.com.