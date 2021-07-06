EGIA Expands with GreenSky as Exclusive First-Look Financing Partner

ATLANTA, GA & SACRAMENTO, CA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) and the Electric & Gas Industries Association (“EGIA”) today jointly announced a multi-year expansion of their existing relationship, whereby GreenSky has become EGIA’s exclusive first-look financing provider for its network of tens of thousands of contractors. Since its inception, EGIA’s financing program has facilitated in excess of $4.5 billion of commerce.

“We are delighted to expand upon our longstanding relationship with GreenSky, the nation’s leader in point-of-sale credit for the home improvement industry,” said Bruce Matulich, EGIA CEO & Executive Director. “After years of partnering with GreenSky and several other prime credit providers, it became clear that GreenSky’s technology, tools, service and commitment to continuous improvement was the best value proposition for our network of home improvement contractors. This will allow our network of contractors greater accessibility to the kind of point-of-sale promotional financing that will make energy efficiency upgrades and other home improvement projects more affordable and more accessible for homeowners.”

David Zalik, CEO and co-founder of GreenSky, added, “We have enjoyed a long and mutually beneficial relationship with EGIA and its member contractors, and this long-term exclusive partnership is a natural evolution of our relationship. We look forward to continuing to support EGIA members’ consumer financing needs, as well as collaborating with EGIA in connection with its best-in-class industry education forums.”

GreenSky’s status as the exclusive first-look partner for EGIA also positions it to take a key role in EGIA’s new OPTIMUS program. OPTIMUS is a contracting industry first – a best-in-class point-of-sale home improvement financing and leasing platform that gives contractors and their customers the highest approval rates possible by providing the ideal financing solution for every job and every credit profile.

About the Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA)

EGIA is a nonprofit organization that empowers home services contractors to get the most out of their businesses through industry-leading training, financing and marketplace solutions. EGIA’s financing program has facilitated financing for over 400,000 residential and commercial projects valued in excess of $4.5 billion by offering contractors a best-in-class suite of financing options. EGIA Contractor University offers access to the industry’s most recognized educators, who deliver innovative keys to success through online training systems, in-person workshops, conferences and webinars. EGIA Contractor Marketplace brings together some of the most in-demand vendors and products in the industry at exclusive pricing. Learn more about EGIA at https://www.egia.org.

About GreenSky, Inc.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY), headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale® for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Our highly scalable, proprietary and patented technology platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage our technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. We currently service a $9.3 billion loan portfolio, and since our inception, approximately 3.9 million consumers have financed approximately $29 billion of commerce using our paperless, real time “apply and buy” technology. For more information, visit https://www.greensky.com.