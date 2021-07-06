Emergency Medical Products Chooses Capgemini to Drive Digital Transformation Initiative

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capgemini today announced its e-commerce transformation engagement with Emergency Medical Products (EMP), an online provider that specializes in the distribution of medical and safety supplies to businesses, first responders and other healthcare professionals. The site, BuyEMP.com, was delivered in six months to meet increased safety and preparedness concerns. In addition to a lift in conversions, the average order value (AOV) is up by almost 30 percent since launch.

EMP wanted to address customer feedback and implement a commerce solution that could give visibility into the supplier’s product inventory. With more than 10,000 products, customers not only needed to find the right products quickly, but also wanted insight into product status and availability. EMP selected Capgemini because of its strong strategic capabilities and its vast technological expertise within its North American Digital Customer Experience (DCX) practice.

“Our customers are the heart of our business, and we are dedicated to helping them save lives and improve patient outcomes,” said Andrew Love, Vice President and General Manager at Emergency Medical Products, a subsidiary of Sarnova, Inc. “Capgemini understood our goals from the onset of the project and delivered tremendous value. Not only has the site created an improved customer experience, we have seen an increase in conversion rate, average order value, and session duration – and significantly improved back-end service team efficiencies.”

To evolve the customer experience and create an omnichannel shopping journey, Capgemini’s DCX team implemented SAP Commerce. The new site includes revamped product detail pages highlighting product features and inventory status which helps reduce service inquiries and resolution times as customers have full line of sight into product information. Streamlined site navigation is mobile-optimized and includes a smoother path-to-purchase and checkout functionality, driving an increase in conversion and average order value (AOV).

Capgemini also brought efficiencies to EMP’s loyalty program, EMP Rewards. The points-based system encourages customers to make purchases on the site to accrue points for future product discounts. The SAP solution enables new promotional capabilities for customers, including action-based points for filling out a survey. Customers can also view their loyalty status and track points in an interactive dashboard. The program has proven to be a key business driver with a significant uptick in engaged and repeat customers.

“The new Emergency Medical Products site offers a host of customer experience enhancements for the end-users and EMP employees. Capgemini is proud to be an integral part of the transformation team,” said Jonathan Brassington, Head of Digital Customer Experience, Capgemini in North America. “We look forward to building on our work with the Sarnova family of brands, while continuing to support business growth and scale digital initiatives.”

Click here to access the case study.

