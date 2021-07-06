 Forge Biologics and Case Western Reserve University Announce Gene Therapy Workforce Development Partnership

COLUMBUS, Ohio & CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forge Biologics, a gene therapy-focused contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has launched the Forge Forward gene therapy workforce development program in partnership with the National Center for Regenerative Medicine (NCRM) at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU). The goal: to train and attract top talent with specialized Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) training to the company.

“ The gene therapy manufacturing boom has created an unmet workforce demand whose training will be foundational for the success of the gene therapy industry. We are especially excited to be partnering with the NCRM to help expand the talent pool of trained gene therapy manufacturers in the Midwest,” said Timothy J. Miller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, President, and Co-Founder of Forge.

Case Western Reserve is a nationally ranked private research university in Cleveland.

The inaugural Forge Forward program will help build and extend Ohio’s leadership in gene and cell therapy manufacturing by enrolling promising students wishing to learn the basics of gene therapy manufacturing. Selected candidates will learn how to work in both research and GMP environments and will gain hands-on experience in cell culture and sterile techniques through both lecture and laboratory teaching.

“ The NCRM training environment offers a unique opportunity to respond adeptly to the needs of the regenerative medicine biotechnology industry of the state. We welcome the opportunity to work together to train an outstanding work force,” said Stan Gerson, M.D., Interim Dean of Case Western Reserve’s School of Medicine and NCRM director.

The Forge Forward internship initiative will integrate the experience of NCRM and the Master’s of Regenerative Medicine and Entrepreneurship (RGME), enhancing the educational and experiential exposure to gene therapy technology, manufacturing and clinical development. The goal of the hands-on education program will be to streamline the industry’s workforce development, providing dozens of opportunities for both internship participants and Forge Biologics.

“ This program has the potential to provide the experiential learning our students want and the specific skills they need for employment in this rapidly growing field,” added Cheryl Thompson, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Assistant Dean of Educational Initiatives for the School of Medicine.

Forge Biologics is a hybrid gene therapy contract manufacturing and therapeutics development company. Forge’s mission is to enable access to life changing gene therapies and help bring them from idea into reality. Forge has a 175,000 ft2 facility in Columbus, Ohio, “The Hearth,” to serve as their headquarters. The Hearth is the home of a custom-designed cGMP facility dedicated to AAV viral vector manufacturing and will host end-to-end manufacturing services to accelerate gene therapy programs from preclinical through clinical and commercial stage manufacturing. By taking a patients-first approach, Forge is building on the theme of “Hope in Ohio” to accelerate the timelines of these transformative medicines for those who need them the most.

Case Western Reserve University is one of the country's leading private research institutions. Located in Cleveland, we offer a unique combination of forward-thinking educational opportunities in an inspiring cultural setting. Our leading-edge faculty engage in teaching and research in a collaborative, hands-on environment. Our nationally recognized programs include arts and sciences, dental medicine, engineering, law, management, medicine, nursing and social work. About 5,100 undergraduate and 6,700 graduate students comprise our student body. Visit case.edu to see how Case Western Reserve thinks beyond the possible.

The National Center for Regenerative Medicine (NCRM) is a platform to facilitate translational research, clinical application and commercialization of regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, and stem cell therapeutics across a consortium of institutions. NCRM is driven by three nationally ranked, medical research powerhouses, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals. Through this network of researchers and clinicians, research discoveries are actively being translated into cell-based therapies for patient care.

