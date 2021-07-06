Postpartum Depression Epidemiology Forecast Report 2021-2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Postpartum Depression - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Postpartum Depression (PPD) - Epidemiology Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Postpartum Depression (PPD) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Postpartum Depression (PPD) Epidemiology Perspective

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Maternal Postpartum Depression and Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Postpartum Depression scenario of Postpartum Depression (PPD) in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2018 to 2030.

Postpartum Depression (PPD) Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Postpartum Depression in the United States was 621,340 in 2020.

In the United States, the total diagnosed prevalent population of Postpartum Depression is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 0.60%, during the study period 2018-2030.

The publisher has also made analysis on the various types of depression that occur post pregnancy such as Baby Blues, Postpartum Psychosis, Postpartum OCD, Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Postpartum Panic Disorder. In the United States, the number of cases of these disorders were 2,067,000, 62,010, 206,700, 413,400 and 289,380, respectively in 2020.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Postpartum Depression (PPD), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Postpartum Depression (PPD).

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Prevalent Cases of Postpartum Depression (PPD), Total Diagnosed and Treated Cases of Postpartum Depression (PPD).

Report Highlights

Eleven Year Forecast of Postpartum Depression (PPD)

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of both Maternal as well as Paternal PPD has been covered. The occurrence of maternal PPD is more profound as compared to paternal PPD, however, a small proportation of males also suffer from depression post child birth

Report also provides type-specific diagnosed prevalence of PPD, which comprises of Postpartum blues, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder post-pregnancy, Postpartum Psychosis, Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Postpartum Panic Disorder

7MM Coverage

Key Questions Answered

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Postpartum Depression (PPD)?

What is the historical Postpartum Depression (PPD) patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Postpartum Depression (PPD) at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Postpartum Depression (PPD)?

Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Postpartum Depression (PPD) during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Insights

2 Postpartum depression (PPD) Overview at a Glance

3 Disease Background and Overview: Postpartum depression (PPD)

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Clinical Presentation

3.3 Risk Factors

3.4 Pathogenesis

3.5 Diagnosis and Screening

3.5.1 Diagnostic Criteria

4 Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1 Key Findings

4.1 7MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Postpartum Depression (PPD)

5 Country-Wise Epidemiology of Postpartum Depression (PPD)

5.1 United States

5.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Maternal Postpartum Depression in the United States

5.1.3 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Postpartum Depression in the United States

5.2 EU5 Countries

5.3 Germany

5.4 France

5.5 Italy

5.6 Spain

5.7 United Kingdom

5.8 Japan

6 Recognized Establishments

7 Appendix

