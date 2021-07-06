Tyler Technologies Launches New Partnership with Missouri River Energy Services

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has entered into a partnership with Missouri River Energy Services (MRES), which will enable Tyler’s Incode® solution to serve as the preferred enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to MRES member utilities. MRES works with its 61 member communities across Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota to provide energy and energy services, with each member owning and operating their own electric distribution system.

This partnership enables MRES to offer Incode with preferred pricing and implementation terms to its members and allows members to also access additional product solutions, including Tyler Content Manager™ and MyCivic™.

“MRES evaluated Incode among other similar software packages and found Incode is the most suitable for use by our members in the operation of their electric distribution systems,” said Thomas J. Heller, president and CEO, Missouri River Energy Services. “In light of a rapidly changing electric industry, Tyler’s software will provide our members a utility billing solution with advanced capabilities in rate design, reporting, mobile technology and document management, while allowing our members to connect with customers more efficiently and effectively.”

Tyler offers a full suite of solutions to help meet the needs of MRES members and their budgets. If selected by an MRES member, the member utility or city will work directly with Tyler to implement Incode. The MRES members also have the option to add on Tyler Content Manager to streamline access to records and documents and MyCivic, Tyler’s comprehensive, customizable platform designed to promote civic engagement. With these offerings, members will have a host of solutions:

More efficient managing and reporting of financial data

Simplifying the complexities of billing, scheduling, and reporting with automated tasks

Making day-to-day business functions more efficient and seamless

Improving transactional efficiency, eliminating data entry duplication, increasing field productivity, and enhancing customer service with utility applications

Encouraging two-way communication with customers and increased customer engagement

Easily transforming valuable paper documents into electronic images

Improved services for customers

“Through this partnership, MRES and Tyler will enhance the value of MRES member utilities to their customers and communities,” said Dane Womble, president of Tyler's Local Government Division. “Tyler’s solutions will help drive operational efficiencies with a fully integrated solution offering advanced functionality that aligns with the future direction of MRES. We’re excited to work alongside MRES and its members to implement these improvements.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.