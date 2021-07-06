The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Launches New Online CPR/AED Certification with the American Safety Training Institute

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the world leader in fitness certifications, launched its new online CPR/AED certification in collaboration with the American Safety Training Institute (ASTI).

This 100 percent online certification helps participants gain the knowledge and skills to act quickly and confidently in emergencies involving adults, children, or infants. The certification currently meets the International Guidelines for CPR standards, and is open to anyone who needs to get CPR/AED certified.

“Getting CPR/AED certified is an essential requirement for completing our Personal Trainer and Group Fitness Instructor programs,” said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM. “We are proud to team up with the industry-leading experts at ASTI to provide this mission-critical certification which is now easily accessed online.”

The new CPR/AED Certification Online, Powered by ASTI covers the following topics:

Good Samaritan Laws

Chain of Survival

Universal Precautions

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Adult, Child, Infant

Compression-only CPR

Recovery Position

Choking Emergencies

Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Training

“The ASTI online programs allow you to learn lifesaving skills from the comfort of your home with easy-to-follow text, video, and image tutorials,” said Christopher Bayer, Safety Training Manager at ASTI. “We are excited to collaborate with NASM and bring our unique, innovative training programs to their platform.”

The course is delivered in NASM’s digital learning platform that provides easy access to interactive content on a variety of devices.

To access the new CPR/AED Certification Online, Powered by ASTI in both English and Spanish versions, visit https://www.nasm.org/products/online-cpr-certification-course.

About NASM: Now in its 34th year, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has remained the international standard in fitness education due to the high quality of fitness professionals they produce and their programs' scientific rigor. NASM offers a best-in-class Certified Personal Trainer program and specialized bundles, including NASM Elite, Career Kickstarter, and more. For more information, visit NASM.org.

About ASTI: The American Safety Training Institute delivers over 100 years of combined experience in the health and safety training industries to your business, organization, or family. Since 2006, ASTI has offered online courses in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), automated external defibrillator (AED), first aid, and personal and workplace safety training. ASTI’s staff includes safety training instructors, first responders, medical professionals, and a fully trained and educated customer service team.