Vista Equity Partners one of first North American private equity firms to join Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vista Equity Partners (“Vista” or the “Firm”), a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, today announced that it has become one of the first North American-based private equity firms to join the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative. By becoming a signatory, the Firm is committed to emitting net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its investments by 2050 and to reduce its emissions by 50% by 2030.

The Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative is a group of 128 international asset managers with $43 trillion in assets under management committed to supporting the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner. Launched in late 2020, this initiative is endorsed by the Investor Agenda with founding partners including the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), Ceres, a sustainability advocacy organization, and the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

“Vista is proud to be one of the first North American private equity firms to support net zero greenhouse gas emissions across our portfolio,” said Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners. “Climate change threatens our existence, and we embrace our shared responsibility to preserve our planet for future generations. We look forward to building on our corporate carbon offset efforts and leveraging the power of technology and investing to ensure the entire Vista ecosystem is generating a positive, lasting impact on our world.”

In addition to its long-term emission targets across its portfolio, as part of the initiative, Vista is committed to:

Work in partnership with asset owner clients on decarbonization goals, consistent with an ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner across all assets under management;

Set an interim target for the proportion of assets to be managed in line with the attainment of net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner; and

Review our interim target at least every five years, with a goal of ratcheting up the proportion of assets covered until 100% are included, as efforts to structurally decarbonize economies play out.

The announcement is the latest in ESG-related news from Vista, which last month announced a partnership with renewable energy accelerator Clearloop to help expand access to clean energy in the historically underserved and predominantly African American community in Jackson, Tennessee. The partnership marks the second consecutive year Vista has achieved carbon neutrality while at the same time strengthens its efforts to promote racial equity and climate justice as it creates local jobs in tandem to expanding access to clean energy.

The Information and Communications Technology industry’s emissions doubled between 2007 to 2020, and as an enterprise software investor, Vista acknowledges its role in managing its operations responsibly and reducing its share of GHG emissions to limit global warming and avoid the worst effects of climate change. Vista’s ESG practices reflect its commitment to creating value for all its stakeholders and the Firm’s belief that the transformative power of technology is the key to a smarter economy, a healthier planet and diverse and inclusive communities.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $75 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit, and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista’s investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.