CyberLink's Facial Recognition Technology Partners with ASUS Edge Computing Single-board Computers to Create Smart IoT/AIoT Applications

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technologies, today announced a partnership with ASUS, by integrating its FaceMe® AI facial recognition engine into ASUS’s Tinker Board 2 single-board computer (SBC). The fruit of a close collaboration between the ASUS IoT and CyberLink’s FaceMe team, this joint solution provides ready-to-use, fully integrated facial-recognition capabilities for security, access control, visitor management and contactless experiences for retail, public services, hospitality and more.

CyberLink’s FaceMe® SDK is a cross-platform AI facial recognition engine and ranked as one of the most accurate in the world. Offering a comprehensive operating systems support and optimized for IoT hardware and AI inference engines, FaceMe® provides IoT/AIoT developers and system integrators highly accurate and flexible facial recognition capabilities, enabling a wide range of solutions applicable across industries.

ASUS IoT Tinker Board 2 is an Arm®-based single-board computer that supports the Android 10 operating system. Powered by a six-core Rockchip RK3399 system-on-a-chip (SoC) with the new 64-bit Armv8 architecture, plus multi-core Mali-T860. Tinker Board 2 provides outstanding performance, rich wired and wireless connectivity, and dual 4K screen output support, making it ideal for deployment as a ready-to-use solution for digital signage, kiosks, point-of-sale (POS) and access-control systems for retail, public services, hospitality and healthcare.

“Facial recognition is one of the most popular technologies powering an exponentially growing set of IoT solutions in a booming market,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “We are honored to partner with ASUS, a world leader in computer hardware for IoT, and provide solutions developers with FaceMe®, one of the most accurate and flexible facial recognition SDK in the world.“

“Edge AI is now a key piece of future technology in AIoT applications in various markets,” said Kuowei Chao, general manager of the ASUS IoT business unit. “ASUS IoT is thrilled to be collaborating with CyberLink, a world-leading AI facial-recognition technology company, by integrating solutions with Tinker Board 2, our powerful SBC that, compared with competing SBC products, offers significantly improved performance – making it ideal for retail, healthcare and security industries.”

Optimized for Arm-based SoCs and Android, FaceMe® can deliver real-time face detection and extraction. The Face Recognition Edge AI Dev Kit, which includes both FaceMe® and Tinker Board 2, can be deployed as a digital-signage solution to perform real-time face detection and precisely determine attributes such as age, gender and emotion, dynamically providing valuable data on visitor traffic that can be used for statistics or even real-time ad personalization. Alternatively, for example, the Face Recognition Edge AI Dev Kit can enable hotel check-in kiosks to instantly identify enrolled loyalty members and offer them fast, fully-personalized and contactless experiences.

CyberLink’s FaceMe® engine is ranked as one of the most accurate facial recognition technologies in the world by the renowned National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), listed top 6 in both 1:1 and 1:N tests. With the comprehensive support for operating systems, including Windows, Linux (Ubuntu, RedHat, CentOS), JetPack (Jetson), iOS and Android, and the optimization for CPU, GPU, SoC, APU, and VPUs, FaceMe® provide a flexible solution to enable facial recognition across a wide range of IoT/AIoT devices.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in AI facial recognition technology and multimedia software. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer and commercial markets through a wide range of solutions, covering AI facial recognition, digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting and mobile applications. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home. To learn all the latest about facial recognition, its benefits and implementation considerations, read our Ultimate Guide to Edge-based Facial Recognition.

For more information about FaceMe®, please visit https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme

About ASUS:

ASUS is a multinational company known for the world’s best motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards and routers, and is ranked by Laptop Mag as the best laptop brand in 2020. Along with an expanding range of superior gaming, content-creation and AIoT solutions, ASUS leads the industry through cutting-edge design and innovations made to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt and joyful smart life for everyone. With a global workforce that includes more than 5,000 R&D professionals, ASUS is driven to become the world’s most admired innovative leading technology enterprise. Inspired by the In Search of Incredible brand spirit, ASUS won more than 11 awards every day in 2020 and ranks as one of Forbes’ World’s Best Regarded Companies and Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.

Copyright © 2021 CyberLink Corp. All rights reserved.