Ideon and Orano Deploy World’s First Borehole Muon Tomography Solution

Rémy Chemillac, Exploration Technical Director at Orano Canada, has a look at the world's first borehole cosmic-ray muon detector from Ideon Technologies as it arrives on site with the deployment team. (Photo: Ideon Technologies)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canadian Earth ‘x-ray’ start-up Ideon Technologies and French Orano Group (Orano), one of the top world uranium producers, have deployed the world’s first comic-ray muon detector for use in industry-standard boreholes. The EUREKA-approved research and development project, which is receiving advisory services and funding support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP), will run from now through the end of 2021 at McClean Lake, an Orano site in northern Saskatchewan.

Ideon is a world pioneer in muon tomography, providing x-ray-like imaging up to 1 km beneath the Earth’s surface. The Ideon discovery platform integrates proprietary muon detectors, imaging systems, inversion technologies, and artificial intelligence to produce high-resolution 3D density maps of underground targets. Orano’s imaging target is a high-grade, compact uranium deposit located at 300 metres depth. Multiple borehole muon detectors are deployed down a single drill hole in a connected sequence, delivering progressive imaging results throughout the survey.

Orano and Ideon have been collaborating since 2016, when Ideon deployed its first-generation, large-format detectors at the McArthur River Mine in Saskatchewan, successfully imaging a high-grade uranium deposit under 600 metres of sandstone. Since then, Ideon has completed a 50x miniaturization effort to create the first industry-standard borehole (<10 cm diameter), low-power (<10W continuous power consumption), zero-maintenance muon tomography detector suitable for operation in the extreme environmental conditions of mineral exploration sites around the world.

“We’re excited to move forward on this project with Ideon because we expect it to transform the very nature of how we explore,” says Hervé Toubon, Research & Development and Innovation Director at Orano Mining. “Global uranium demand is projected to grow by up to 40% by 2025 and it is virtually impossible for us to detect high-grade deposits at depth using traditional geophysical exploration techniques. The subsurface intelligence we gain with muon tomography gives us the ability to accurately locate those anomalies while reducing the need for drilling and lowering our overall environmental impact. That value proposition is hard to beat.”

“This deployment milestone is more than a decade in the making,” adds Gary Agnew, CEO at Ideon. “We’ve spent 7 years doing commercial trials in partnership with the mining industry and several years of system design and development, de-risking, and prototyping in the lab. Orano has been there right along with us for much of that journey, leading the way as a customer-driven innovator in the global energy transition. We are grateful for their enthusiasm, flexibility, trust, and willingness to break new ground with us.”

In addition to muon tomography models, Ideon will work with Orano to develop joint inversions with existing drill data and other geophysical datasets.

Ideon is currently implementing an exclusive early access program for borehole muon tomography. It is the only straight-line subsurface imaging technology available today, delivering the highest available resolution along with precise anomaly location information. Muon tomography uses a passive and free energy source (cosmic rays from space), offers the ability to image in noisy or conductive environments, and captures data continuously – improving imaging results over time.

About Ideon Technologies (www.ideon.ai)

Ideon Technologies is a spin-off from TRIUMF (Canada’s national particle accelerator laboratory) and a world pioneer in the application of cosmic-ray muon tomography. Ideon has developed a discovery platform that integrates proprietary detectors, imaging systems, inversion technologies, and artificial intelligence to provide x-ray-like visibility up to 1 km beneath the Earth’s surface. By detecting subsurface muons and transforming the data into reliable geophysical surveys and 3D density maps, Ideon helps geologists identify new mineral and metal deposits with precision and confidence. They drill less and discover more with Ideon – reducing cost and risk, saving time, and minimizing environmental impact. Muon tomography also has applications across other industry sectors, including critical infrastructure, oil and gas, and national security.

About Orano (orano.group)

Orano SA is a multinational nuclear fuel cycle company headquartered in France and majority-owned by the French state. Orano is a major player in nuclear fuel cycle products and services, from mining to dismantling, conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering. Orano Canada and its predecessor companies have been exploring for uranium, developing uranium mines, and producing uranium concentrate since 1964.