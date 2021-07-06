Redberry Announces New Franchise Partnership With Taco Bell Canada

MISSISAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redberry today announces a new multi-year development agreement with Taco Bell Canada following Redberry’s agreement to acquire 14 Taco Bell locations across Ontario. Redberry intends to develop 50 Taco Bell restaurants in Canada over the next few years supporting Taco Bell’s plans to expand its footprint across the country.

Redberry Restaurants, one of the largest and fastest growing quick-service restaurant franchisees in Canada with 135 restaurants across four provinces, will acquire Taco Bell restaurants in Brantford, Guelph, Hamilton, Hannon, Kitchener, London, Mississauga, Saint Thomas and Toronto.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Taco Bell family and expanding our portfolio of Redberry Restaurants across Canada,” said Ken Otto, CEO, Redberry Restaurants. “The entrepreneurial, ambitious spirit of the Redberry team aligns very well with the fun and youthful Taco Bell brand loved by all generations, and together, we look forward to exemplifying the essence of ‘Live Mas’.”

The new partnership comes on the heels of a year of growth for Taco Bell Canada, following the recent launch of a new online ordering platform on tacobell.ca and the expansion of delivery options through DoorDash and Uber Eats for Taco Bell customers across Canada.

“We are excited to welcome Redberry Restaurants into the growing Taco Bell family of franchisees, partners and team members to help bring an unmatched customer experience to our fans,” said Matthew Shaw, General Manager, Taco Bell Canada. “Redberry’s franchise and business expertise will be a great addition as we continue to grow the Taco Bell brand in Canada and get our favourite menu items into the hands of more Canadians!”

Customers can order all their Taco Bell favourites, including Tacos, Crunchwraps and Fries Supreme, from each of the 14 newly managed locations, or any other Taco Bell Canada restaurants for delivery and pick-up through www.tacobell.ca or via Uber Eats and DoorDash.

About Redberry Restaurants

Founded in 2005, Redberry Restaurants is one of the largest and fastest growing quick-service restaurant franchisees in Canada. Redberry is proud to own and operate 135 restaurants and growing under the BURGER KING® and Pizza Hut brands across Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec, and Ontario. In August 2020, Redberry was awarded "Restaurant Top 200: The Nation's Largest and Most Successful Franchisees" by Franchise Times. Redberry Restaurants is currently in an accelerated growth phase on track to open more than 100 new restaurants by 2024. For more information, visit www.redberry.ca .

About Taco Bell Canada

Taco Bell Corp. ("Taco Bell") is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. and is the nation's leading Mexican-style quick service restaurant chain. Taco Bell serves tacos, burritos, signature quesadillas, nachos, salads and much more. For locations, information on Taco Bell and to chat with Taco Bell fans, visit www.tacobell.ca or on social channels including Facebook at www.facebook.com/tacobellcanada, Twitter @TacoBellCanada, Snapchat at TACOBELLCANADA or Instagram @tacobellcanada.