Eureka Therapeutics Announces New GPRC5D License Agreement with Sanofi to Target Multiple Myeloma

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eureka Therapeutics, Inc. announced today that Eureka and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) entered into a license agreement with Sanofi for the non-CAR use of a novel, human binding domain targeting GPRC5D (G Protein-Coupled Receptor Family C Group 5 Member D). The GPRC5D binding domain was discovered using Eureka’s proprietary E-ALPHA® antibody discovery platform and developed under a collaboration agreement between Eureka and MSK.

“GPRC5D is a novel target that has emerged as a promising option for the treatment of multiple myeloma, particularly for patients who have relapsed from other therapies,” said Dr. Eric L. Smith, myeloma physician-scientist and an inventor on the patents.

“We are delighted to contribute technology for the development of next generation therapies against multiple myeloma,” said Dr. Cheng Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eureka Therapeutics. “Targeting GPRC5D has the potential to improve the durability of response from current therapies and to improve the long-term clinical benefits for patients.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi has exclusive rights to the GPRC5D binder for non-CAR use. Eureka and MSK are eligible to receive an upfront payment and over $1 billion of potential development, regulatory and sales milestone payments. Eureka and MSK are also eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales.

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer that affects a type of white blood cells called plasma cells that are specialized mature B-cells, which secrete antibodies to combat infections. Multiple myeloma is characterized by the uncontrolled proliferation of neoplastic plasma cells in the bone marrow, where they overcrowd healthy blood cells. Multiple myeloma is the second most common hematologic cancer and affects approximately 130,000 people. Each year, about 32,000 people in the US are diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

ABOUT EUREKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Eureka Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel cancer T cell therapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company is developing safer and more effective T cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies using its ARTEMIS® cell receptor platform and E-ALPHA® antibody discovery platform. Its lead compound ET140203 is in a US-based Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit: www.eurekatherapeutics.com. Follow us on Twitter at @EurekaThera.