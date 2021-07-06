Cricket Australia and Dialpad Team Up for Best-in-Class Fan Experience

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, announced Cricket Australia selected Dialpad’s Cloud Contact Center to improve its customer and fan experience. Cricket Australia, the national governing body for the game in Australia, helps procure and deploy technology for all state and territory associations. The organisation chose Dialpad to ensure call center operations run smoothly for its members, including Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) and South Australian Cricket Association (SACA), especially during peak season.

Prior to Dialpad, Cricket Australia experienced consistent system outages and reliability issues. The organisation’s previous provider could not handle the volume of calls, impacting members' ability to renew their memberships or book hospitality experiences. Dialpad’s unique split-cloud architecture, with a strategically located data center in Sydney, helps ensure Cricket Australia’s customer support team stays connected, no matter where they are. With Dialpad, Cricket Australia has a platform that grows with them and is well-equipped to provide superb customer service to fans across Australia.

“We looked at four or five different solutions and Dialpad was the clear standout. From the modern interface to the built-in Voice Intelligence (Vi™) and granular analytics, Dialpad delivers a completely unique experience,” said Murray Newham, Senior Manager, Cloud Platforms, Cricket Australia. “All of our states and territories work in Microsoft 365, so the fact that Dialpad has a direct routing integration for Microsoft Teams, was a huge factor in our decision as well.”

Dialpad for Microsoft Teams is a cloud-native direct routing integration that seamlessly connects Dialpad’s enterprise-grade telephony features and award-winning Vi capabilities into the Microsoft Teams native environment. This integration provides Microsoft Teams users, like Cricket Australia, with real-time transcriptions, robust analytics, in-call coaching and intelligent conversation insights during every call made within Teams.

“The growing Dialpad team, from Sydney to Melbourne, are huge supporters of Cricket Australia and we are thrilled to support them as they look to modernise their tech stack,” said Gerard D’Onofrio, Australia Country Manager, Dialpad. “We’re excited to see the difference Dialpad makes for fans and help deliver on Cricket Australia’s vision to make cricket the country’s favourite sport.”

Dialpad is the leading cloud communications platform for AI-powered calling, conferencing and contact centers. Dialpad's proprietary, real-time Artificial Intelligence engine, Voice Intelligence (Vi™), helps businesses make smarter decisions by giving real-time insights on every call. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security and reliability, Dialpad is easy to deploy, integrate and scale. Today, more than 73,000 of the world’s most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google Workspace, Hubspot, Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, Zendesk and others to allow every user to be more productive. Customers include T-Mobile, Twitter, WeWork, Uber, Stripe, Netflix, Motorola Solutions, Splunk and Domo. Dialpad is backed by the world’s leading investors including Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, SoftBank Corp., T-Mobile Ventures and Work-Bench. Headquartered in the United States, Dialpad has offices in Australia/New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan and the UK. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and to request a demo.