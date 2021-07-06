The ARIA Network Announces Exclusive Deal to Provide AR Powered Consumer Experiences Across Brookfield Properties Malls

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ARIA Network, a disruptive media network, announced today an exclusive partnership with Brookfield Properties to leverage augmented reality as immersive experiences in all Brookfield Properties shopping centers.

The deal will allow the company to provide endemic and non-endemic advertising through AR technology, powered by ARIA 360° AR, including through digital store directories, wayfinding and unique in-store promotions for brands and tenants.

The exclusive virtual air rights provide The ARIA Network with the ability to power virtual advertising in the common areas of Brookfield Properties malls nationwide, representing more than 100 locations across 42 states and over 150 million square feet of retail space.

“We are excited to partner with ARIA within our retail portfolio,” says Brookfield Properties’ Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships, Patrick Pechous. “Brookfield Properties is always seeking new, innovative experiences for our guests, and we know our shopping center communities will embrace this new offering.”

ARIA 360° AR technology recently powered immersive AR experiences at the Super Bowl through the Pepsi Halftime AR featuring The Weeknd, as well as through Virtual Fan experiences in support of the opening of SoFi Stadium with the LA Rams, the LA Galaxy and Herbalife.

The ARIA 360° AR technology has the potential to provide shoppers, through the use of their mobile phones, the ability to interact with content, a virtual mall directory, wayfinding in a mall environment, immersive retail displays, touch-free transactions, innovative in-store brand experiences and digital interaction with their family and friends, among other features.

For marketers, the use of AR has shown to drive purchase intent, significantly higher conversions and to provide more robust first party data with real-time insight into how shoppers engage, triggers to conversion and what content resonates.

“Through this agreement, we are able to leverage millions of square feet of untapped ad inventory – the virtual air rights in the common spaces of leading malls across the country,” says ARIA Co-CEO Darren Mann. “For brands and tenants alike, this brings a highly-immersive and innovative form of advertising, through AR, that engages shoppers directly at the point of purchase, and that they can access simply by being prompted to scan their immediate environment using AR technology on their phones.”

“As shopper experiences are critical for engagement across the malls, place-based AR and interactivity in common areas provide an effective and efficient way to engage shoppers as soon as they enter the mall, drive further traffic to tenants, and allow for new partners to become part of the equation,” says David Bell, Former CEO Interpublic Group, Advisor to The ARIA Network. “With this partnership, ARIA and Brookfield are opening the door to a new frontier that will enable a better shopper experience in public spaces while monetizing previously non-revenue generating air space.”

In addition to the exclusive deal with Brookfield Properties, ARIA is also bringing its AR advertising platform to public spaces in stadiums, airports, concerts venues, music festivals and universities.

ARIA will begin working with key partners to bring the 2021 holiday season to life with innovative experiences across the common areas of Brookfield Properties malls. In addition, as a leader in the “phygital” revolution, ARIA is creating a fully immersive Metaverse to expand authentic experiences for consumers in a unique, virtual world inspired by user communities.

About The ARIA Network

The ARIA Network is a disruptive, integrated media network that uses proprietary technologies to immerse consumers and fans into new virtual worlds in ways never-before imagined. ARIA builds disruptive augmented reality with billions of gateways to infinite possibilities through proprietary recognition technology. ARIA also powers the ARIA Exchange, the world’s most advanced NFT trading platform that is more efficient, transparent, secure and carbon neutral. ARIA partners with global brands to dynamically engage their consumers in any venue, digital or physical. ARIA partners with leagues, players and celebrities to engage and excite fans across this new “phygital” ecosystem.