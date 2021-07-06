Surge Transportation Announces Real-Time Rate and Capacity Integration with MercuryGate TMS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. & CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surge Transportation, Inc., a leading hybrid digital brokerage, today announced a technology integration and partnership with MercuryGate International, Inc., a leader in Transportation Management System (TMS) solutions, to offer Real-Time pricing capabilities for shippers looking to automate their capacity sourcing when there are gaps in the routing guide. The partnership integrates API enabled Real-Time rates when shippers need them, especially during peak, seasonal, short lead time, expedited, or other surge capacity needs.

“Finding capacity continues to be a challenge for many shippers,” said Kevin Land, Executive Vice President of Sales at MercuryGate. “Our partnership with Surge Transportation provides an efficient and cost-effective way for companies to find capacity, while also ensuring high levels of service. And, perhaps most importantly, this can all be done within the MercuryGate TMS to create a strategic and proactive workflow.”

By quoting Real-Time rates that reflect current market conditions, without having to go to the spot market, Surge Transportation ensures MercuryGate users have access to the most strategic rates with guaranteed capacity and service. Real-Time pricing allows companies to award business not just dependent on price, but more strategically by factoring in KPIs such as on-time delivery, EDI compliance, tracking compliance and more.

Customers benefit from improved efficiency and guaranteed service. The integration allows for Surge Transportation's Real-Time, bookable rates to appear in MercuryGate’s TMS application as an option before sending loads to auction or included as a part of the routing guide. As a result, shippers can make strategic capacity decisions proactively by design and with a provider who can meet their highest service expectations.

“We are so excited to partner with MercuryGate to give shippers access to real-time rates for guaranteed capacity,” said Omar Singh, President of Surge Transportation. “Combining our rating tool with MercuryGate’s TMS enables shippers to design a strategic option before going to the spot market and overcome the volatile pricing and inconsistent service levels often found in auction.”

About Surge Transportation

Surge Transportation provides critical carrier capacity for shippers like Anheuser-Busch, KraftHeinz, and Graphic Packaging during challenging times when the routing guide breaks down. Surge recognizes that there is a fundamental problem with routing guide strategy in that forecasts are linear, but demand is not. The result is that about half of the time in day-to-day execution, either shippers do not have enough trucks, or, carriers to not have enough loads. Surge’s solution is to provide the industry’s best Real-Time price engine, supported by their network of 30,000 carriers, to match shippers with capacity when it is needed the most. Find out how Surge can add value to your routing guide, by visiting http://www.surgetransportation.com or contact us directly at: realtime@surgetransportation.com.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers, and carriers. MercuryGate’s solutions are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and Intermodal. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce costs. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the industry at http://www.mercurygate.com or on Twitter at @MercuryGate.