ACIA Aero Leasing Expands Customer Base in North America with Lease of Four Engines to Mexico’s TAR Aerolíneas

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACIA Aero Leasing (“ACIA”), a leading provider of regional aircraft leasing and lease management services, and Mexico-based TAR Aerolíneas have finalized the agreement for the lease of four Rolls-Royce AE 3007A engines to support the carrier’s Embraer ERJ145 fleet, broadening the lessor’s global customer base with market entry into the Mexico region.

The regional airline, which operates a fleet of 11 Embraer ERJ145s, offers scheduled and charter flights connecting mid-size cities in Mexico’s underserved domestic markets. The engines have already arrived in TAR Aerolíneas‘ home base in Querétaro, Mexico, and are being deployed on the carrier’s regional network as it aims to ramp up operations in view of the ensuing market recovery.

“We are thrilled to further broaden ACIA’s growing customer base in the Americas with the addition of our first airline customer in Mexico,” commented Sameer Adam, ACIA Aero Leasing’s Senior Vice President, Commercial, adding that the lessor’s commercial team collaborated with the airline to “swiftly craft a bespoke financing solution, enabling TAR Aerolíneas to respond effectively to increasing passenger traffic within the country through additional fleet capacity deployment and enhanced profitability.”

Ricardo Bastón, Chief Executive Officer of TAR Aerolíneas, pointing to the ERJ145 aircraft’s importance to the carrier’s continued operations, underscored that “ACIA has demonstrated remarkable flexibility as a new lessor to our airline. They have a strong support team who are well-positioned to cater to the specific needs of our operations. ACIA’s North American presence was also central to providing an even faster response to our requirements. As we continue to see a positive recovery and stronger passenger demand, it’s important to have partners such as ACIA who are nimble and responsive to the changing market conditions.”

“Our entry into the Mexican market solidifies our targeted presence in North America in yet another exciting development for our expanding platform,” asserted ACIA Aero Leasing Chief Executive Officer Mick Mooney. “This transaction is further evidence of ACIA’s diligent focus on engaging emerging opportunities and continuing expansion into new markets. We are leveraging our team’s expertise and deep industry background to build new relationships in key markets, while strengthening our portfolio with in-demand aircraft.”

About TAR Aerolíneas

Link Conexión Aérea, S.A. de C.V d/b/a TAR Aerolíneas is a 100% Mexican equity ownership airline; which started commercial operations in March 2014, currently operating 19 domestic destinations; and internationally, through charter services covering the USA and the Caribbean. www.tarmexico.com

About ACIA Aero Leasing

ACIA Aero Leasing (“ACIA”), a subsidiary of ACIA Aero Capital, is a leading regional aircraft lessor with offices in Ireland, Mauritius, France, Canada, and South Africa. ACIA manages a current aircraft portfolio of over 50 regional passenger and freighter aircraft on lease to operators in more than 15 countries globally. Through our strategic partnerships, ACIA provides airlines with turn-key leasing solutions from dry leasing through to charter operations. www.aciaaeroleasing.com