Allurion Technologies Unveils Transformed Allurion™ Weight Loss Program and New Corporate Brand

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allurion Technologies announced today two major milestones with the launch of the transformed Allurion Weight Loss Program and new worldwide brand for the company and its program.

Allurion began commercial sales of its flagship Elipse® Gastric Balloon in 2016. Over the past five years, the company has treated over 50,000 patients across 40 countries. In that time, the company’s weight loss solution has evolved from a single device to a comprehensive program that combines medical, digital, and nutritional approaches to jumpstart weight loss and form lifelong healthy habits.

The new Allurion Program unveiled today features:

The Allurion ® Balloon, rebranded to reflect its synergistic role with other features in the program

Balloon, rebranded to reflect its synergistic role with other features in the program The Allurion ® Virtual Care Suite, enabling end-to-end patient management through the Allurion Health Tracker, Connected Scale, and App

Virtual Care Suite, enabling end-to-end patient management through the Allurion Health Tracker, Connected Scale, and App Allurion Insights, offering providers real-time patient analytics and telehealth features

The Allurion Balloon is the world’s first and only procedureless™ medical device for weight loss that leads to 10-15% total body weight loss in approximately 16 weeks. Over 50,000 patients have been treated with the Allurion Balloon, and its re-branding not only reflects its role within the Allurion Program but also device improvements that have been made to optimize the patient and provider experience.

The Allurion Balloon works hand-in-hand with the Allurion® Virtual Care Suite. The Virtual Care Suite includes tools for the patient and the provider to have a 360-degree weight loss experience designed to deliver lifelong results. The patient receives the Allurion Health Tracker, Connected Scale, and App to track, monitor and support their progress while providing real-time data to their healthcare team. Allurion Insights seamlessly integrates this data with the provider and facilitates end-to-end patient management by providing real-time patient analytics and telehealth features.

The new branding launched today includes new messaging, identity, logos, and other design elements that have been incorporated across all products to deliver a consistent and unified experience to patients and providers around the globe.

“The launch of our transformed Allurion Program and our new branding is the culmination of an initiative we began over a year ago to reimagine the future of weight loss and evolve from a company that offers a product to one that offers a revolutionary experience that delivers lifelong results,” said Shantanu Gaur, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Allurion Technologies. “We worked closely with our patients and providers to develop an experience that meets their needs, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on patient outcomes around the world.”

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a 360-degree weight loss experience featuring the Allurion Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedureless gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite including the Allurion Connected Scale, Health Tracker, and App, and Allurion Insights. Learn more about Allurion online at www.allurion.com. Allurion is a trademark of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.