Half-yearly Report on Verallia Liquidity Agreement

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2018-01 dated 2 July 2018 establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares, Verallia (Paris:VRLA) hereby makes available to the public its H1 2021 half-yearly report regarding the liquidity agreement entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel on 20 December 2019 and which came into force on 6 January 2020:

- Available means as of 30 June 2021:

2,682 shares

3,288,360 euros

- Number of purchases completed during H1 2021: 7,569

- Number of sales completed during H1 2021: 6,930

- Volumes purchased during H1 2021: 577,496 shares for 17,854,658.66 euros

- Volumes sold during H1 2021: 574,814 shares for 17,767,660.03 euros

For the record:

- as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity agreement, the following means were available on the liquidity account:

0 share

2,500,000 euros

- in accordance with the amendment to the liquidity agreement dated 9 November 2020, the means allocated to the liquidity agreement were increased to 3,400,000 euros; and

- as of 31 December 2020, the following means were available on the liquidity account:

0 share

3,379,679 euros

