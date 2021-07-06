Ooredoo Tunisia Steps Up Partnership with P.I. Works to Initiate Nationwide Deployment of End-to-End Network Performance Management Solution

ISTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooredoo Tunisia announced today that it will be expanding its existing partnership with P.I. Works to now include the deployment of its network performance management solution, VantagePM. In 2018, Ooredoo Group and P.I. Works have started working together for the deployment of P.I. Works’ automated network optimization solution, EXA, across seven countries, including Tunisia.

Through its single platform approach, VantagePM will be executed on the P.I Works EVO Platform, enabling Ooredoo Tunisia to significantly reduce its integration costs and implementation timelines. The EVO Platform currently caters for EXA, which has implemented more than 16.3 million automated improvement actions over the last three years, resulting in a drastic optimization of the operator’s networks. Together with VantagePM, the operator will now be able to comprehensively monitor the performance of its core, transport and radio access networks. By integrating seven vendors from three different domains into a single monitoring product, VantagePM will become Ooredoo Tunisia’s one stop network monitoring solution.

Mr. Hatem Mestiri the Chief Technology and Information Officer at Ooredoo Tunisia said, “The telecoms industry has seen a massive shift towards digitalization over the past few years. It was during these times of disruptive change that we teamed up with P.I. Works to successfully automate our networks, and now, in the second milestone of this exciting journey, we will be equipping our network with end-to-end centralized performance management as well. Together, we are confident that we will be able to make way for further operational efficiencies and better user experience.”

Eren Kahraman, Regional Account Manager at P.I. Works said, “Our successful three-year alliance with Ooredoo Tunisia is testimony to P.I. Works’ expertise in the network management and automation domain. We are proud to be Ooredoo’s trusted partner in their journey towards zero-touch operations, and to be scaling up our collaboration with the addition of our best-in-class network performance monitoring solution, VantagePM.”

Commenting on the procedure details, Kahraman added, “It is our top priority to ensure that every integration process goes smoothly and meets objectives. As such, during every data integration process, our teams conduct a detailed business analysis, ensuring that the most critical reports and analyses are not impeded.”

