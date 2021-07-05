Sopra Steria Group: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF SCA

PARIS--()--Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 30th June 2021, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 3,037 shares;
  • 2,405,584.2 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on 31st December 2020, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 5,400 shares;
  • 1,978,882.92 euros in cash.

During the period from 04/01/2021 to 30/06/2021 the following transactions were executed:

  • 2,016 purchase transactions
  • 2,202 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 83,293 shares and 11,908,823.6 euros purchased
  • 85,656 titres shares et 12,335,524.5 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 0 shares;
  • 180,000 euros in cash.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33.1.40.67.68.16

Press Relations

Image Sept
Caroline Simon-Phélip
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33.1.53.70.74.65

