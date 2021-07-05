BlocPal International and OneFeather Announce New OneFeather APP In A Move To Make Digital Banking More Accessible for Indigenous Peoples

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlocPal International Inc., a digital transaction company that integrates blockchain and payment processing solutions to make financial services more affordable and accessible, and OneFeather, a national leader in dedicated Indigenous banking solutions, today announced the launch of a new digital banking application - the OneFeather APP.

The launch of the OneFeather APP marks a significant milestone in financial inclusion for the Indigenous communities, as the need for Indigenous accessibility in financial services is at the forefront. With the launch of this digital banking application, Indigenous communities will now have access to banking solutions, digital voting, and First Nations Status Card renewals all in one digital wallet.

Currently, there are approximately two million Indigenous Peoples in Canada, with 15 percent of the population being unbanked. Furthermore, over 44 percent of Indigenous Peoples live on reserves, making it difficult for them to access traditional financial institutions and services. High transaction fees, administrative layers, and limited transparency are some of the challenges facing the community. BlocPal has created a digital solution that meets the various needs of community members. With the introduction of the OneFeather APP, Indigenous communities will have more control over their finances than ever before.

“Our goal at BlocPal is to continue to increase financial inclusivity in the communities who need it most,” said Nick Mellios, CEO of BlocPal. “Having the ability not only to be an investor but a strategic partner with OneFeather has helped attain this goal of affordable banking solutions and has helped increase accessibility for Canadian Indigenous communities.”

The OneFeather digital wallet integrates banking solutions like pre-paid credit/debit cards, deposits, withdrawals, and mass payments to members with OneFeather’s services like digital voting, First Nations Status card renewals, and community engagement. The OneFeather wallet will also include a digital rewards currency called the OneFeather token. The token will provide incentives based on wallet usage and create a generous program to give back directly to Indigenous Peoples and their families. The OneFeather token will be the genesis of a true Indigenous endowment - designed specifically for the benefit and wealth of individual Indigenous Peoples that can be used, shared, and managed directly from their OneFeather wallet. The new OneFeather APP will deliver solutions specific to Indigenous needs and help empower members of the broader community.

BlocPal and OneFeather’s banking solutions are helping increase the inclusion of technology and aid in empowering First Nations communities. Leveraging the BlocPal’s digital transaction platform to add new features to the OneFeather APP like GST rebates, government distributions, micro-loans, and bill payments, helps drive a highly differentiated solution that delivers much-welcomed convenience to First Nations members.

“The launch of the new OneFeather APP couldn’t come at a better time”, said Lawrence Lewis, CEO and founder of OneFeather. “The Indigenous communities have been at a considerable disadvantage with banking accessibility and its associated costs. Having the ability to use this digital wallet for multiple uses will provide a place for First Nations to launch and run businesses, have control over their finances, and be a part of digital banking options. BlocPal’s strong technology perfectly complements our value proposition resulting in an innovative digital wallet for members of the community”.

The OneFeather APP provides a convenient and affordable one-stop shop for Indigenous Peoples all across Canada while staying true to OneFeather's mission of improving people's lives. BlocPal’s mission is to enhance financial inclusivity and financial empowerment in underserved communities. With OneFeather redefining the Indigenous experience through innovation and tradition, assisting OneFeather with the banking aspect of their new application brings a cohesive partnership to help increase accessibility and affordability for the Indigenous communities in Canada.

About BlocPal

BlocPal’s vision is to provide the world a simple, fast, and secure digital transaction platform that allows anyone to transact in their currency or asset of choice. A leader in the emerging digital economy, BlocPal empowers consumers, merchants, and enterprise customers to participate now in this digital economy, which includes both fiat and cryptocurrencies. At the core of BlocPal’s service is its decentralized blockchain transaction technology, which enables any currency or asset to be digitally signed and traded while complying with established financial regulations.

With its suite of applications, BlocPal’s ecosystem supports a range of solutions via integrated APIs, point-of-sale, e-commerce, white-label enterprise solutions, loyalty rewards, financial network integrations and robust consumer digital wallets.

About OneFeather

OneFeather is an Indigenous technology company redefining the Indigenous experience through tradition and innovation. Founded by Lawrence Lewis (We Wai Kai Nation), OneFeather, is grounded in First Nations values and principles. OneFeather offers digital services for resilient Nation-building including election and voting services, data sovereignty, community engagement, and soon a full suite of banking solutions for the individual and Nations. OneFeather has served over 195+ First Nations and Métis across Canada and their 237,000+ members. With the launch of dedicated Indigenous banking solutions - OneFeather APP and OneFeather PAY, status card renewal and application services, and a leading trust center for sovereign digital Indigenous identity and data, OneFeather will further serve Indigenous communities across Canada.