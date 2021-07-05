Equal Experts Announces New Partnership With CORADIX Technology Consulting

OTTAWA, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equal Experts, a leading global agile digital consultancy, has announced a new partnership with CORADIX Technology Consulting, experts in Canadian government contract management and service delivery, to leverage the combined expertise of both companies to help the Canadian federal government with their digital modernization.

“Equal Experts has years of experience delivering large scale, complex digital services within the UK government. We help shape digital products, scale organizations with a digital platform, and engineer data for actionable insight,” said Kev Gray, Partnership Lead at Equal Experts.

“Combined we bring value by leveraging Equal Experts' experience of delivering large scale complex services to the government, with our expertise in Canadian government contract management and service delivery aligned with government standards,” adds Colin Wood, VP, Sales at CORADIX.

Working together, Equal Experts and CORADIX are able to expand their reach to help even more clients. Facing a software delivery challenge? Find out how Equal Experts and CORADIX can transform your digital journey by contacting kgray@equalexperts.com or juliep@coradix.com.

About Equal Experts

Founded in 2007 to challenge the traditional consulting model, Equal Experts is now made up of 1,000+ expert consultants specialising in digital product delivery. We work with technology leaders facing complex business challenges to bring the step change they need to sustain innovation. We do this by enabling them to improve data quality, apply design thinking, embed modern engineering practices, and innovate at scale with a digital platform.

About CORADIX:

Founded in 1995, CORADIX is a privately owned Canadian company with an expanding team of over 400+ people in the National Capital Region. We work closely with our clients to solve their business problems by providing the right solution. We specialize in management consulting, systems development and application support.