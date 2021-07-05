MEXC and Travala.com Join Hands in New Frictionless Payments Deal

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading crypto exchange platform MEXC Global, has inked a strategic partnership with Travala.com, a cryptocurrency-friendly online travel agency.

This will see Travala.com integrate MX tokens with its payment system. MEXC users will pay for all of their bookings in its native MX tokens.

What Does This Mean to MX Holders?

The partnership gives MEXC users access to a diverse range of Travala.com listings from around the world. MX token holders can utilize their tokens as payment for travel products listed on Travala.com.

“We're looking forward to a flourishing partnership with Travala.com as they advocate the use of cryptocurrencies in travel, with hopes of leading to mass adoption soon. This comes as exciting news for our community, as we constantly seek to enhance our service offerings to our users”, said MEXC Global CEO, John Chen Ju.

Frictionless Transactions

The integration will allow MX holders to transact their businesses frictionlessly when booking over 2.2 million hotels and homes, 600+ airlines, and 400,000+ activities in over 230 countries.

Secure Transactions

The security of your transactions is ensured when you pay using MX tokens. For starters, you don't have to worry about stolen funds or unauthorized card usage.

Best Prices Guaranteed

As individuals recommence travelling, they need flexible, cost-effective options. With potential savings of up to 40% compared to rival sites, MX users are promised incomparable prices via Travala.com’s Best Price Guarantee for accommodation and activities on the platform. Travala.com will assure users of the most competitive prices in the market.

Earn AVA Rewards with Bookings

Users can earn tokenized incentives with their payments through Travala.com's rewards program, receiving 2% back in their native cryptocurrency, AVA. Users may pay for services either via fiat or crypto since Travala.com supports over 30 cryptocurrencies in addition to card payments.

Expanding Community for the Networks and Supported Coins

The Travala.com network has been providing a vast range of crypto payment options for users. Due to their use case in the Travala.com ecosystem, the communities behind these assets have been increasing steadily. By partnering with MEXC Global, these coins will gain more benefits.

Juan Otero, Travala.com CEO said: “In continuing our commitment towards mass cryptocurrency adoption, we’re very excited to partner with MEXC Global to champion the growth of the crypto community and to bring a new use case to MX. The team impressed me with their vision for their business, and I have no doubt that we will see them making waves in the crypto community.”

Delivering One Stop Trading Services

MEXC is a world-leading crypto exchange, the best one-stop trading solution. It provides projects and investors with trading, token circulation, and time deposits, among other benefits. The platform supports over 850 cryptos and tokens and holds most certificates for global compliance.

