KBRA Assigns AA- Rating to the Salt Lake City, Utah (Salt Lake City International Airport) Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A and B; the Outlook is Stable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook to the Salt Lake City, Utah (Salt Lake City International Airport) Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A (AMT) and Series 2021B (Non-AMT). The Outlook is Stable.

The strength of SLC’s air service area (ASA); favorable enplanement trends, including a post-pandemic recovery in traffic that has exceeded many U.S. airports; and historically low debt levels underpin the rating. Counterbalancing the aforementioned strengths is the Airport’s reliance on traffic generated by Delta Air Lines (Delta) and its regional affiliates, though Delta has recently reaffirmed its commitment to the Airport given its strategic importance to Delta’s domestic network. While leverage associated with The New SLC results in higher costs and debt per enplaned passengers once financing for the program is fully implemented, levels remain competitive, especially compared to airports of a similar size and profile.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

