IDE Water Technologies Signs Agreement with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to Develop Project for Seawater Desalination Plant

KADIMA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDE Water Technologies, a global leading provider of seawater desalination plants, announced an agreement with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for preparation of a Detailed Project Report for a 200 MLD seawater desalination plant (expandable up to 400 MLD) after which bidding for the project development and operation on Swiss Challenge method will be taken up by MCGM with IDE having right of first refusal. The project will serve Mumbai’s municipal needs and increase the Mumbai metropolitan’s drinking water supply.

With over 14 million citizens, Mumbai is India’s most populated city and is one of the largest and most densely populated urban areas in the world – an epicenter for India’s entertainment, fashion, commercial and financial activities. The city’s water supply requirement averages around 4.4 billion liters per day for domestic, commercial and industrial use. IDE’s seawater desalination plant, to be constructed at Manori, will diversify Mumbai’s sources of drinking water and overcome challenging conditions to provide a reliable supply of high-quality water at a reduced cost yet environmentally sustainable.

“We are thrilled to partner with IDE on this sustainable water initiative, bringing their industry-leading desalination technology to Mumbai metropolitan to benefit the millions of citizens and commercial businesses that rely on our water supply on a daily basis,” said I S Chahal, Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. “This project will be able to support the increasing demand for drinking water while still preserving our environment.”

“IDE is excited for the opportunity to share our comprehensive expertise and knowledge in seawater desalination technology to benefit Mumbai metropolitan and its many water challenges,” said Alon Tavor, CEO, IDE Water Technologies. “We at IDE see this collaboration as an excellent opportunity to partner with MCGM to benefit Mumbai’s population, and continue to strengthen the long-lasting cooperation between India and Israel.”

On June 28, 2021, IDE Water Technologies, along with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai commissioners in presence of the Chief Minister of Mahrashtra State, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, cabinet ministers, Mayor of Mumbai, senior bureaucrats of the state and the Consul General of Israel celebrated the signing of the agreement for the new seawater desalination project.

About IDE Water Technologies

A world leader provider of desalination and water treatment solutions, IDE specializes in the development, engineering, construction and operation of some of the world’s largest and most advanced thermal and membrane desalination facilities and industrial water treatment plants. IDE partners with a wide range of customers – municipalities, oil & gas, mining, refineries and power plants – on all aspects of water projects, and delivers approximately 3 million m3/day of high-quality water worldwide.

