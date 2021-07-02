Santander Holdings USA, Inc. Announces Proposal to Acquire Shares it Does not Own of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for $39.00 per Share

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“SHUSA”) today announced that it submitted a proposal to Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (“SC”) yesterday to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of SC not already owned by SHUSA for $39.00 per share in cash. The proposal represents a 7.4% premium to Wednesday’s closing price of $36.32 and a 30.4% premium to SC’s average share price since January 1, 2021. SHUSA currently owns approximately 80% of SC’s outstanding shares of common stock and, if the transaction is completed, SC would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of SHUSA.

Additional information regarding SHUSA’s proposal is included in a letter that SHUSA delivered to SC, which is attached to this press release.

There can be no assurance that the proposal will lead to a transaction or as to any of the terms or conditions of such transaction.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is acting as legal counsel to SHUSA.

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (SHUSA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) (Santander), a global banking group with 149 million customers in the U.S., Europe and Latin America. As the intermediate holding company for Santander’s U.S. businesses, SHUSA is the parent organization of five financial companies with more than 15,000 employees, 5 million customers, and $150 billion in assets as of December 2020. These include Santander Bank, N.A., Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC), Banco Santander International of Miami, Santander Securities LLC of Boston, Santander Investment Securities Inc. of New York, and several other subsidiaries. Santander US is recognized as a top 10 auto lender, a top 10 multifamily lender, and a top 20 commercial real estate lender, and has a growing wealth management business with more than $50 billion in assets under management. For more information on Santander US, please visit www.santanderus.com.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC), headquartered in Dallas, is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 3.1 million customers across the full credit spectrum. SC, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $64 billion (for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021). (www.santanderconsumerusa.com).

July 1, 2021

Mr. William Rainer

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

1601 Elm Street, Suite 800

Dallas, Texas 75201

Dear Bill,

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“SHUSA”) is pleased to submit this proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “SC”) that are not currently owned by SHUSA, for a purchase price of $39.00 per share, in cash (our “Proposal”).

We believe that our Proposal reflects an attractive value to SC’s public shareholders. Specifically, $39.00 per share represents a premium of 7.4% to yesterday’s closing price of $36.32. This premium is on top of the Company’s strong share price gains since the beginning of the year, including relative to its peers, and reflects a 30.4% premium to SC’s average share price since January 1, 2021.

As you know, we currently beneficially own shares representing approximately 80% of the outstanding shares. Given our knowledge of the Company, we are in a position to proceed with the proposed transaction in an expedited manner.

Our Proposal is subject to the approval of the Company’s Board of Directors and the negotiation and execution of mutually acceptable definitive transaction documentation. We understand that a special committee of independent and disinterested directors (the “Special Committee”) of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) will consider our Proposal and make a recommendation to the Board.

In considering our Proposal, you should know that, in our capacity as a shareholder of the Company, we are interested only in acquiring the shares not already owned by us and that in such capacity we have no interest in selling any of the shares owned by us nor would we expect, in our capacity as a shareholder, to vote in favor of any alternative sale, merger or similar transaction involving the Company.

Please be aware that we reserve the right to withdraw or modify our Proposal in any manner at any time. No legal obligation with respect to the Proposal or any other transaction shall arise unless and until execution of mutually acceptable definitive transaction documentation between us and the Company.

In connection with our Proposal, we have engaged J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as our financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as our legal advisor. We assume that the Special Committee will retain its own independent legal and financial advisors to assist in its review of our Proposal. We and our advisors look forward to working with the Special Committee and its advisors to expeditiously negotiate and consummate a mutually acceptable transaction. We are available at your convenience to discuss any aspects of our Proposal and this important transaction.