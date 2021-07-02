Renewal Funds and InvestEco Capital Announce the 2021 Youth Impact Challenge

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As we enter the second year of the pandemic, we continue to see our youth struggle through challenging times as a result of COVID-19. In 2020, Renewal Funds and InvestEco Capital sought to combat this by investing in youth via the launch of the Youth Impact Challenge. With over 180 teams pitching their ideas for environmental and social change, 30 teams received seed money of $1000 and mentorship to develop their ideas further with the top team receiving $10,000 as the grand prize.

With support again from Renewal and InvestEco and joined this year by sponsor Vancity, the Youth Impact Challenge returns bigger and better. We’ve widened our scope to offer mentorship and prizes to the top 40 teams and doubled the grand prize of $10,000 for each competition theme: environmental or social.

The competition encourages Canadian youth, aged 16-25, to form teams of three or more and submit a three-page project summary by July 16th. Teams will be judged on originality, impact and implementation of their proposal. The Youth Impact Challenge provides young innovators an opportunity to create #whattheworldneeds.

Information on how to apply is available at: https://www.youthimpactchallenge.ca

If you have any questions, please email the Lead Coordinator, Aranyah at: aranyah@youthimpactchallenge.ca