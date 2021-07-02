Let’s Talk Women Picnic in White Summer Celebration With Chicago

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Let’s Talk Womxn Chicago present the closing celebration of the Taste of Chicago To-Go weekend with “Let’s Talk Women Picnic in White” in Millennium Park on July 11, 2021, from noon to 3 pm. This collaboration of women entrepreneurs, forty strong in Chicago, exemplifies the spirit of resilience and womanpower while celebrating Chicago’s diverse culinary offerings.

Join thousands of guests in breezy summer whites for this celebration, which, apart from gourmet picnic boxes and cocktails, includes entertainment by women performers, a power-women soundtrack, interviews with Let's Talk Womxn restaurateurs, and other speakers. This event is open to the public. Guests are encouraged to dress in white. Historically, women have worn white to show female solidarity, but white also symbolizes summer, optimism, and coming together to move forward. Women may host this event, but all are invited to this festivity to celebrate and dine together as a city.

To participate, guests should pre-order a picnic lunch and optional cocktails by July 8, 2021, at LetsTalkWomxn.com or on the UberEats app, under Pick Up, search Picnic. Let's Talk Womxn will provide the food and drinks. Each gourmet picnic bag includes a delicious grain salad, dips and crisps, main course, and two desserts. Picnic bags will consist of varied offerings by top female restaurateurs and chefs across the city, including: Vermilion (Rohini Dey), Saigon Sisters (Mary Aregoni), Paramount Group/Eden (Jodi Fyfe), Demera (Tigist Reda), Frontera (Deann Bayless), Bistronomic (Laurence Noguier), The Dandy Crown (Julia Shell), Antique Taco (Ashley Ortiz), Savory Crust (Geri Hernandez), TeaGeschwendner (Agnes Rapacz), No Bones Beach Club (MacKenzie DeVito), La Luna (Korina & Samantha Sanchez), Teertsemasesottehg (Q Ibraheem), Justice of the Pies (Maya-Camille Broussard), and Pretty Cool Ice Cream (Dana Cree).

Chicago is joined on July 11 by Picnic in White with Let's Talk Womxn Atlanta for an afternoon of food, drink, and music at Floataway Café. The Let's Talk Womxn Philadelphia Picnic offers curated picnic baskets for sale. This unified celebration hosted by fifty women entrepreneurs across three cities is a testament to the bond of Let’s Talk Womxn.

Let's Talk Womxn Chicago is thankful to United Airlines and Sysco as champions for this event and Uber Eats for sponsoring the technology. This event is presented by Let’s Talk Womxn and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE).

