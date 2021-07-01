Rhove Launches Reg A+ Platform With Dalmore Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dalmore Group welcomes Rhove, a new player in the rapidly expanding Reg A+ series issuer arena, delivering a platform for anyone over the age of 18 to invest in individual, commercial real estate assets with no account minimums or costly income requirements.

Rhove’s soon to go live platform delivers access to fractional shares of real estate investments, offering investors the opportunity to earn passive income with monthly distributions along with flexible exit options.

"We believe society is strongest when everyone has ownership. That's why we are on a mission to empower 100 million new investors to own $100 billion in global real estate equity," said Calvin Cooper, Co-Founder and CEO of Rhove.

"We chose to collaborate with Dalmore Group because they are the premier broker dealer partner trusted by tech companies democratizing access to invest in previously unattainable assets. The new wave of Reg A+ Series Issuers coming to market over the past year is a game changer, and commercial real estate is next. Everyone should have the opportunity to own the places we live, work and play."

Dalmore has already shepherded several significant Reg A+ Series “fractionalized ownership” issuers to market – including Rally, Collectable, Otis Wealth, MyRacehorse, Arrived Homes, Mythic Markets, Ark7, and many others. Dalmore has also helped Series Issuers build secondary trading solutions for their investors, so that fractional investors in a Reg A+ deal who want to trade their asset, now also have a secondary market in which they can do so.

One of the benefits of Reg A+ securities is that there is no minimum holding period of the shares, meaning you are free to sell your shares once the primary offering is complete (unlike Reg D which has a 1 year lock up). This path to liquidity, in bite size share increments, has led to a significant increase of investor/shareholders and a rapidly expanding secondary marketplace for these private securities.

Dalmore’s Reg A+ Series Issuer Service

Having onboarded over 100 Reg A+ clients over the past two years, Dalmore has become the go to BD for Reg A+ issuers looking for experience, insight and added value. Dalmore has seen what works well (and not so well) and shares that knowledge and experience with its clients. Dalmore’s Series Issuer line up includes

Dalmore’s Reg A+ services include:

50 states registered broker-dealer with a top track-record of primary issuance service

Full-service investment banking since 2005

Deep institutional, private equity, venture capital and family office relationships

Marketing guidance and experienced securities regulation compliance review

Deep relationships with securities and regulatory counsel to help prepare and coordinate necessary filings

Media and publisher knowledge and experience

Reg A+ broker-dealer marketplace platform distribution partners

Marketing and PR company guidance

Special volume discounted pricing at funding portals and other service providers

Comprehensive data security and compliance procedures

Ability to integrate with any third-party platform in the management and processing of investor activity

Ability to integrate with any escrow or paying agent

Comprehensive KYC/AML services

Fully streamlined on-boarding, diligence, and advertising material review process

Secondary trading solutions through our Alternative Trading System partnerships

Dalmore offers flexible fee arrangements for Reg A+ activity, ranging from national plans to more focused regional or state specific activities.