Loggerhead Marinelife Center Appoints Dr. Kyle Van Houtan as New President and CEO

JUNO BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) is pleased to announce Dr. Kyle Van Houtan as its newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. Following an extensive search, Van Houtan has been selected from a field of over 200 applicants to fill the leadership role, which will build upon LMC’s unique programs, reputation and the next chapter of its campus expansion. On Wednesday, June 23, LMC welcomed Van Houtan and his 20 plus years of expertise in research science, applied conservation and public communication across the university, federal government and nonprofit sectors.

“Dr. Kyle Van Houtan has harnessed the trust of research, rehabilitation, education and conservation networks,” said Brian Waxman, LMC Board Chairman. “His deep understanding of threatened sea turtle populations, leading marine technology and successful team frameworks gives us complete confidence as he takes on this commitment.”

Prior to joining LMC, Van Houtan was the Chief Scientist at the Monterey Bay Aquarium where he marshaled the aquarium’s science portfolio and research infrastructure, served as a focal public spokesperson, and created external partnerships to generate cutting-edge science. Previously, Van Houtan was a program leader for NOAA, and studied at Duke University, Stanford University, and the University of Virginia. In 2012, he received the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers from former President Obama for his pioneering research surrounding sea turtle populations. His work has been featured on NPR, PBS, The New York Times, The Economist, Rolling Stone, National Geographic, WIRED, Scientific American, and more.

“Kyle contributed so much to the Monterey Bay Aquarium during his tenure,” said Julie Packard, Monterey Bay Aquarium Executive Director. “He is a superlative science communicator and brought fresh approaches to our research work that elevated the impact and reputation of the aquarium’s science. He brings real vision to ocean science, and we wish him all the best in his new endeavors.”

“I’m truly humbled and thrilled to join LMC,” said Van Houtan, LMC CEO. “More than ever, public institutions have a pivotal responsibility to use science to understand and protect our ocean. Besides inspiring us all, sea turtles are great sentinels of ocean health. With our fantastic team of educators, researchers, and veterinarians, I look forward to serving as an authoritative voice for what these amazing species are saying.”

Van Houtan relocates from Northern California to South Florida with his wife, Kelly, and two children. Aside from his profession, he enjoys writing, cooking, and being out in nature. He looks forward to connecting with the local community and encourages members of the media to introduce themselves in the near future.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center

Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) is a nonprofit sea turtle research, rehabilitation and educational institution that promotes conservation of ocean ecosystems with a focus on threatened and endangered sea turtles. The Center features an on-site hospital, research laboratory, educational exhibits and aquariums, and also operates the Juno Beach Pier, which hosts world-class angling and sightseeing. Situated on one of the world’s most important sea turtle nesting beaches, Loggerhead Marinelife Center is open daily and hosts over 350,000 guests free-of-charge each year. The Center’s conservation team works with 90 local and international organizations across six continents to form partnerships and share conservation initiatives and best practices that are core to its mission of ocean conservation. The Center is expanding and has launched its Waves of Progress capital expansion campaign, designed to accelerate and amplify LMC’s conservation and education impact. When complete, the facility will offer one of the world’s most advanced and unique experiences for guests and scientific partners. For more information, visit www.marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.

