MAPFRE Launches MotionSmart℠ to Reward Safe Driving, in Partnership with Cambridge Mobile Telematics

WEBSTER, Mass. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAPFRE, the largest auto insurer in Massachusetts, today launched MotionSmart℠, a usage-based insurance (UBI) program available to new MAPFRE policyholders in Massachusetts. Developed in partnership with Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the largest telematics company in the world, MotionSmart assesses users’ driving behaviors and provides personalized safe-driving tips, based on real-time behavior.

New MAPFRE policyholders who participate in the program will receive a discount of up to 10% at initial enrollment. Based on how safely they drive, they can earn up to 20% savings on their annual premium with MotionSmart.

CMT’s smartphone telematics platform measures several factors, including excessive speeding, hard braking and phone distraction. CMT data shows that active app users reduce their phone distraction by 39% after 30 days, speeding by 30% and hard braking by 51%.

“Safer driving means fewer accidents,” said Jaime Tamayo, CEO of MAPFRE USA. “We are delighted to team with Cambridge Mobile Telematics to encourage good driving and, at the same time, reward customers who demonstrate a commitment to keeping our roads safe.”

No plug-in devices are required. Participants simply install the MotionSmart app on their smartphone.

“Smartphone distraction affects drivers' perception and response time, resulting in more hard braking events and more severe crashes,” commented William Powers, co-founder and CEO of Cambridge Mobile Telematics. “We are proud to work together with MAPFRE to reward drivers that improve and reduce risk for all who share the roads.”

About MAPFRE Insurance

MAPFRE Insurance®, rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, serves policyholders in 13 states across the United States. It is the largest auto and home insurer in Massachusetts and the 21st largest private passenger auto insurer in the United States. MAPFRE Insurance is part of MAPFRE Group, a global insurance company with a worldwide presence.

MAPFRE Insurance is a brand and service mark of MAPFRE USA Corp.

About Cambridge Mobile Telematics

At Cambridge Mobile Telematics, we show up every day to achieve one goal: to make the world’s roads and drivers safer. Founded in 2010 based on MIT research, we are the world’s leading mobile telematics provider, powering over 70 enterprise programs in 25 countries. Our technology serves several million drivers through our partnerships with leading insurers, rideshares, cellular carriers, personal safety companies and automakers. CMT’s headquarters are in Cambridge, with offices in Seattle, Tokyo, Chennai, Budapest and London. To learn more, visit www.cmtelematics.com.