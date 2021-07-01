Cymbiotika Enables a Healthier Home with the Echo Clean™ Non-toxic Cleaner

Leading nutritional supplements brand Cymbiotika adds the Echo Clean™ by Synergy Science™ to its online retail store. The Echo Clean is a powerful, non-toxic alternative to traditional chemical-filled cleaners. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, has announced the availability of the Echo Clean™ by Synergy Science™ on its online retail store. The Echo Clean is a powerful, non-toxic alternative to traditional chemical-filled cleaners that allows you to clean and disinfect your entire home without worrying about your family’s or pets’ exposure to toxic chemicals or fumes.

The average American family spends $600 on disposable household cleaners every year. This not only is expensive, but it can also lead to a surplus of plastic waste. And most of those cleaners are full of harmful chemicals that can damage your health over time.

The Echo Clean uses tap water and salt to produce two types of 100% natural, non-toxic cleaners: hypochlorous acid and sodium hypochlorite.

“The chemicals in our homes have as much impact on our health as the food we put into our bodies,” said Chervin Jafarieh, founder of Cymbiotika. “It’s time to ditch the toxic chemicals in your household cleaners in favor of all-natural cleaning options to keep your home germ-free and your family healthy. The Echo Clean, which uses hypochlorous acid and sodium hypochlorite, is more powerful than store-bought cleaners, and has the added environmental benefit of reducing plastic waste.”

Hypochlorous acid is FDA approved as a hospital-grade disinfectant, and sodium hypochlorite is approved as a safe disinfectant for food and other items. Hypochlorous acid has been shown to be 80x more effective at cleaning and sanitizing than bleach. Hypochlorous acid is a non-irritant, powerful disinfectant that can kill bacteria and germs on almost any surface. Because hypochlorous acid carries a neutral charge, it can easily attach to and kill both bacteria and germs, both of which carry a negative charge. Hypochlorous acid is safe to use on door handles, toys, countertops, and so much more. The FDA even mandates that restaurants use it in place of bleach to clean their kitchens.

Sodium hypochlorite is a slightly stronger disinfectant than hypochlorous acid. It is safe to use on inorganic material, such as countertops and other surfaces in the home.

“Our customers come to Cymbiotika for high quality, clean products for optimal health, and we are pleased to be able to offer Echo Clean in our online store to enable a healthy home,” said Cymbiotika’s CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. “The Echo Clean provides a chemical-free, safe cleaning alternative, and its single bottle cleaner helps save hundreds of dollars every year.”

The Echo Clean™ retails for $249. For more information, visit the Cymbiotika website.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, “Your mind and body deserve the best,” Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality, plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com/.