Esri Joins with Infutor to Improve Geocoding Services

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced that it is collaborating with Infutor Data Solutions to improve the geocoding and address matching capability available for Esri's ArcGIS World Geocoding Service in the US. Users in any industry—especially insurance, telecom, health care, utilities, real estate, and retail—will benefit from the increased precision of geocoding that comes from rooftop locations for addresses and subaddress information for places with multiple units.

"We are excited to bring our users the best available coverage and accuracy in address information," said Robert Jensen, Esri's product manager for geocoding. "Industries that rely heavily on addresses need spatial precision along with frequently updated attribution to make effective decisions. The integration of data from Infutor Data Solutions into ArcGIS gives them the confidence in Esri's ability to provide the most impactful geocoding and search experience."

The new rooftop locations for the US became available for users of ArcGIS on June 30. This update benefits users of ArcGIS World Geocoding Service, which is made readily available in ArcGIS Platform as well as ArcGIS Pro, ArcGIS Enterprise, and ArcGIS Online. Users may also access geocoding on their infrastructure with ArcGIS World Geocoder and ArcGIS StreetMap Premium. Geocoding data is populated with business list data, real property data, and much more.

"We've worked with a number of reputable intelligence organizations over the years, but what Esri has accomplished in the GIS space is second to none," said Kevin Dean, chief operating officer at Infutor Data Solutions. "We look at this as the beginning of a long-term, collaborative partnership."

Infutor specializes in consumer identity management and identity resolution, and its comprehensive spatial data includes validated, multisourced addresses and hyperprecise geographic coordinates (latitude-longitude), allowing for deep location-based analysis and decision-making. The company is focused on enabling brands to instantly gain access to the most complete and accurate information about consumers, exactly when they need it, to make informed marketing and risk mitigation decisions.

To learn more about the improvements to Esri's geocoding and search services, visit go.esri.com/geocoding2021.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2021 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, StreetMap, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.