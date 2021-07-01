American Express Enhances the U.S. Platinum Card® with New Suite of Travel and Everyday Benefits

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Express today launched a refreshed U.S. American Express Consumer Platinum Card®, which now offers even more value to Card Members with additional and expanded travel and everyday benefits and services across dining, wellness, retail and entertainment. The suite of benefits now offers Card Members access to more than $1,400 in value each year.

“Platinum has set the bar for premium cards for nearly 40 years, and it remains unmatched,” said Howard Grosfield, Executive Vice President & General Manager, U.S. Consumer & Global Premium Services. “Once again, we’re raising the standard to better meet the needs of our premium Card Members, from the travel benefits they’ve always loved to new benefits and experiences in dining, wellness, retail and entertainment.”

Even More Travel Benefits

According to the Amex Trendex* consumers surveyed estimate spending an average of $4,790 on luxury travel between now and 2022 with 30% of consumers anticipating that they’ll spend over $10,000.

As Card Members begin to book their trips and travel again, the Platinum Card can elevate their travel journeys with new benefits including:

$200 Hotel Credit : An annual statement credit for prepaid bookings at Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection properties made through American Express Travel.

: An annual statement credit for prepaid bookings at Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection properties made through American Express Travel. $179 CLEAR Credit : An annual statement credit for a CLEAR membership, which offers expedited security screening at select airports and stadiums across the U.S.

: An annual statement credit for a CLEAR membership, which offers expedited security screening at select airports and stadiums across the U.S. More Lounges in More Places: American Express offers access to more airport lounges compared to any other U.S. credit card program 1 , with over 1,300 airport lounges in 500+ airports and 140 countries around the world. This includes the recently expanded The Centurion ® Network, with over 40 lounge locations worldwide, offering a premium airport lounge experience.

American Express offers access to more airport lounges compared to any other U.S. credit card program , with over 1,300 airport lounges in 500+ airports and 140 countries around the world. This includes the recently expanded The Centurion Network, with over 40 lounge locations worldwide, offering a premium airport lounge experience. Premium Private Jet Program: Access to a 20% discount on Wheels Up Connect and a 40% discount on Wheels Up Core memberships. Plus, get a $500 or $2,000 credit added to your Wheels Up account to use toward your initial flight within your first year depending on your selected Wheels Up membership. For more information, visit here.

New Everyday Benefits

In addition to new travel perks, Platinum Card Members now have access to a range of new everyday benefits, services and experiences:

$240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Limited-time statement credits on streaming services in 2020 have been one of the most popular Platinum Card offers, with 78% of Platinum Card Members having received credits. Now, the Platinum Card is offering up to $240 in annual statement credits ($20/month) on eligible purchases or subscriptions with Peacock, Audible, SiriusXM and The New York Times.

Limited-time statement credits on streaming services in 2020 have been one of the most popular Platinum Card offers, with 78% of Platinum Card Members having received credits. Now, the Platinum Card is offering up to $240 in annual statement credits ($20/month) on eligible purchases or subscriptions with Peacock, Audible, SiriusXM and The New York Times. $300 Equinox Credit: An annual statement credit ($25/month) on purchases of select Equinox Fitness Club monthly memberships or a digital subscription to Equinox+ (the on-demand fitness app).

An annual statement credit ($25/month) on purchases of select Equinox Fitness Club monthly memberships or a digital subscription to Equinox+ (the on-demand fitness app). Global Dining Access by Resy: Access to the new Global Dining Access program by Resy that gives Platinum Card Members exclusive reservations at some of the world’s top restaurants, access to premium events and other perks like priority notify and VIP status. Dining continues to be a top spending category, and nearly half of consumers surveyed* say that they’re willing to spend more on unique dining experiences than they were before the pandemic.

From travel rewards, dining perks and unforgettable experiences to no additional charge benefits and more, Platinum Card Members can count on American Express to be there for life’s expected (and unexpected) moments. They can continue to enjoy existing benefits, services and rewards that come from being a Platinum Card Member with Amex, including:

5X Membership Rewards® Points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com and 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.

on flights and prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com and 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. $200 Airline Fee Credit for up to $200 back in statement credits each year on incidental fees at one Card Member-selected qualifying airline.

for up to $200 back in statement credits each year on incidental fees at one Card Member-selected qualifying airline. $200 Uber Cash annually ($15/month, plus a bonus $20 in December) toward Uber Rides or Uber Eats orders in the U.S.

annually ($15/month, plus a bonus $20 in December) toward Uber Rides or Uber Eats orders in the U.S. Up to $100 Credit on a Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® application fee.

on a Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® application fee. $100 Saks Fifth Avenue Credit on purchases in-store or online at saks.com, for up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December, once enrolled.

on purchases in-store or online at saks.com, for up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December, once enrolled. Complimentary Suite of Benefits That Offer an Average Total Value of $550 2 at over 1,100 properties worldwide when booking with Fine Hotels + Resorts®.

at over 1,100 properties worldwide when booking with Fine Hotels + Resorts®. Payment Flexibility 3 with features like Pay It Plan It® and Pay Over Time, so Card Members can choose to create monthly payment plans with a fixed fee, carry a balance with interest or pay in full each month. To learn more about these features and for terms, visit here.

with features like Pay It Plan It® and Pay Over Time, so Card Members can choose to create monthly payment plans with a fixed fee, carry a balance with interest or pay in full each month. To learn more about these features and for terms, visit here. Purchase Protection 4 can help protect Covered Purchases made on your Eligible Card when they're accidentally damaged, stolen, or lost. Up to 90 days and $10,000 per occurrence, $50,000 per calendar year.

can help protect Covered Purchases made on your Eligible Card when they're accidentally damaged, stolen, or lost. Up to 90 days and $10,000 per occurrence, $50,000 per calendar year. Cell Phone Protection5 for repair or replacement costs following damage or theft up to $800 per claim, with a limit of 2 approved claims per 12 month period, when the cell phone line is listed on a wireless bill and the prior month’s wireless bill was paid by an Eligible Card Account. A $50 deductible will apply to each approved claim.

With everything it has to offer, the Platinum Card now has an annual fee of $695. For Platinum Card Members who opened accounts prior to July 1, 2021, the new annual fee will take effect on those Card Members’ annual renewal dates on or after January 1, 2022.

American Express continues to back Card Members in life and in business, so Business Platinum Card® Members will now also get access to the annual $179 CLEAR credit, more airport lounges through the recently expanded Centurion® Lounge Network, discounts toward a Premium Private Jet Program with Wheels Up membership, the Global Dining Access program by Resy, as well as recently added cell phone protections. These are in addition to all the existing benefits and rewards available on the Card, built especially for businesses. Together, the full suite of benefits is designed to meet businesses’ spending and payment needs, as well as provide a robust set of travel rewards that we know are valuable to our Card Members.

Terms and limitations apply. For more information about the Consumer Platinum Card, visit americanexpress.com/Platinum. And for more information about the Business Platinum Card, visit americanexpress.com/BusinessPlatinumCard.

Learn more about the updates to The Centurion® Network and The Global Lounge Collection here.

For more information about Global Dining Access by Resy, visit here.

Amex Trendex Methodology

*This Morning Consult poll was conducted between May 7-10, 2021, among a national sample of 2,000 general population travelers with a household income of at least $70K, and defined as adults who traveled by air at least once in 2019. Results from the full survey of 2,000 respondents have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Results from the numerical average data on travel spending have a dollar figure margin of error of plus or minus $152.

